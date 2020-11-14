Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Wichita Grand Opera Presents A KANSAS CHRISTMAS

Article Pixel

Performances run December 11-12, 2020.

Nov. 14, 2020  

Celebrate the holidays with the Wichita Grand Opera as they present "A Kansas Christmas". Christmas has always been a time with cherished music and much singing. In a socially-distanced environment, enjoy many of your favorite Christmas songs and the stories behind them.

Tickets start as low as $25 with discounts, as well, for military and senior citizens.

Call 316.262.8054 to get your Christmas celebration started!

Performances run December 11-12, 2020.

Learn more and purchase tickets at https://wichitagrandopera.org/shows/A-kansas-christmas/.


Related Articles View More Wichita Stories   Shows

More Hot Stories For You

  • 9 Lillias White Videos We Can't Get Enough Of!
  • #Lights-On: Recovery and Reboot in Live Entertainment Releases Reopening Guide
  • Young People's Theatre Creates Limited Edition PLAY IN A BOX
  • 8 Videos That Make Us Excited for Sierra Boggess' Birdland Concert!