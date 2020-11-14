Wichita Grand Opera Presents A KANSAS CHRISTMAS

Performances run December 11-12, 2020.

Celebrate the holidays with the Wichita Grand Opera as they present "A Kansas Christmas". Christmas has always been a time with cherished music and much singing. In a socially-distanced environment, enjoy many of your favorite Christmas songs and the stories behind them.

Tickets start as low as $25 with discounts, as well, for military and senior citizens.

Call 316.262.8054 to get your Christmas celebration started!

Performances run December 11-12, 2020.

Learn more and purchase tickets at https://wichitagrandopera.org/shows/A-kansas-christmas/.

