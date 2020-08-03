Wichita Falls Symphony Orchestra Delays Start Of 2020/2021 Season

The Wichita Falls Symphony Orchestra will delay the start of the 2020-2021 concert season due to the challenges and uncertainties created by COVID-19.

"This was a difficult decision but one we believe allows us the best opportunity to sustain our organization through the current crisis, fulfill our mission to promote symphonic music in the Texoma community, and be well-positioned to recover quickly," stated WFSO Board President, Elizabeth Yeager.

WFSO Executive Director Alicia Deges says, "Our top priority has to be the health and safety of our patrons, musicians and staff. Our current plan is to begin our concert season in January 2021 with a full concert at Memorial Auditorium that includes plans to allow for safe social distancing for our musicians and our audience." This decision was the result of careful consideration of a number of financial, logistical, and health and safety factors. Among these challenges included the state's June 3 reopening guidelines limiting performance halls to 50% capacity and the requirement for socially distanced seating for orchestra musicians and audience members. The spring season will include adapted education programs and subscription concerts in January, February, and April. Plans are being made for alternative performance opportunities for WFSO musicians, including small ensemble performances at different venues in the community. The WFSO also hopes to present a chamber group at The Priddy Pavilion on September 17, 2020 as part of the Live at the Lake Concert series. "The COVID-19 pandemic has had a significant impact on our musicians, many of whom rely solely on performances at concerts like ours. They have lost virtually all of that income," said Deges. "Financial contributions from our loyal patrons will be more crucial now than ever to make our 2020-2021 season possible. Annual Fund contributions can be made now either online or by mail."

Yeager says, "Our goal is the long-term sustainability of the WFSO. By preserving our capital today, we expect to celebrate our 75th anniversary in 2021-2022 with a full season of outstanding symphonic music." WFSO patrons can expect season ticket renewals to begin in October 2020 and will have the opportunity to confirm their subscription with season ticket holders receiving first priority for seating.

Inquiries regarding subscriptions and ticket sales may be directed to WFSO Box Office Manager, Jenny Oliver at 940-723-6202 or via email at info@wfso.org. Other inquiries can be made by contacting WFSO Executive Director Alicia Deges at 940-723-6202 or via email at wfsoed@wfso.org.

