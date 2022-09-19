Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

SEUSSICAL Comes to Theatre in the Park in December

Performances run December 9-23.

Sep. 19, 2022 Â 
Now one of the most performed shows in America, Seussical is a fantastical, magical, musical extravaganza! Tony winners, Lynn Ahrens and Stephen Flaherty (Lucky Stiff, My Favorite Year, Once on This Island, Ragtime), have lovingly brought to life all of our favorite Dr. Seuss characters, including Horton the Elephant, The Cat in the Hat, Gertrude McFuzz, lazy Mayzie and a little boy with a big imagination - Jojo. The colorful characters transport us from the Jungle of Nool to the Circus McGurkus to the invisible world of the Whos.

The Cat in the Hat tells the story of Horton, an elephant who discovers a speck of dust that contains the Whos, including Jojo, a Who child sent off to military school for thinking too many "thinks." Horton faces a double challenge: not only must he protect the Whos from a world of naysayers and dangers, but he must guard an abandoned egg, left in his care by the irresponsible Mayzie La Bird. Although Horton faces ridicule, danger, kidnapping and a trial, the intrepid Gertrude McFuzz never loses faith in him. Ultimately, the powers of friendship, loyalty, family and community are challenged and emerge triumphant.

Creative Team

Director/Choreographer: Tim Bair
Associate Director: Zane Champie
Asst To The Director: Meredith Hollan
Stage Manager: Catherine Lewis
Asst. Stage Manager:
Musical Director/Accompanist: Marsha Canaday
Costume Designer: Patricia Berning
Props Designer: Rita Marks
Hair and Make-up Designer: John Hollan
Scenic Designer: Tim Bair and David Powell
Lighting Designer: Jayson Chandley
Sound Designer: Brady Rose

