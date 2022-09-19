SEUSSICAL Comes to Theatre in the Park in December

Now one of the most performed shows in America, Seussical is a fantastical, magical, musical extravaganza! Tony winners, Lynn Ahrens and Stephen Flaherty (Lucky Stiff, My Favorite Year, Once on This Island, Ragtime), have lovingly brought to life all of our favorite Dr. Seuss characters, including Horton the Elephant, The Cat in the Hat, Gertrude McFuzz, lazy Mayzie and a little boy with a big imagination - Jojo. The colorful characters transport us from the Jungle of Nool to the Circus McGurkus to the invisible world of the Whos.



The Cat in the Hat tells the story of Horton, an elephant who discovers a speck of dust that contains the Whos, including Jojo, a Who child sent off to military school for thinking too many "thinks." Horton faces a double challenge: not only must he protect the Whos from a world of naysayers and dangers, but he must guard an abandoned egg, left in his care by the irresponsible Mayzie La Bird. Although Horton faces ridicule, danger, kidnapping and a trial, the intrepid Gertrude McFuzz never loses faith in him. Ultimately, the powers of friendship, loyalty, family and community are challenged and emerge triumphant.

Creative Team

Director/Choreographer: Tim Bair

Associate Director: Zane Champie

Asst To The Director: Meredith Hollan

Stage Manager: Catherine Lewis

Asst. Stage Manager:

Musical Director/Accompanist: Marsha Canaday

Costume Designer: Patricia Berning

Props Designer: Rita Marks

Hair and Make-up Designer: John Hollan

Scenic Designer: Tim Bair and David Powell

Lighting Designer: Jayson Chandley

Sound Designer: Brady Rose

Performances run December 9-23.