Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Pittsburg Ballet Returns to Live Performances With SPRING GALA

The Spring Gala performance featured dance, music, and poetry performed by students of the school.

May. 24, 2021  
Pittsburg Ballet Returns to Live Performances With SPRING GALA

Pittsburg Ballet returned to live performances on Sunday, May 23 at 2pm at the Memorial Auditorium.

The Spring Gala performance featured dance, music, and poetry performed by students of the school.

The lineup was as follows:

Act 1: Abridged Ballet Class Presentations

Act 2: Select Variations and adaptations from traditional ballets such as Sleeping Beauty, Don Quixote, Paquita, and La Esmeralda, followed by modern pieces, and a segment set to music by the Beatles

Stay up to date about the Pittsburg Ballet, and all upcoming classes and events, on their Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/pittsburgballet.


Featured on Stage Door

Shoutouts, Classes, and More from Your Favorite Broadway Stars
Adrianna Hicks
Adrianna Hicks
Courtney Mack
Courtney Mack
Bryce Pinkham
Bryce Pinkham

Related Articles View More Wichita Stories
Golden: MTWichita at 50 Will be Performed at Music Theatre Wichita in August Photo

Golden: MTWichita at 50 Will be Performed at Music Theatre Wichita in August

BWW Review: NO MORE TALK OF DARKNESS: PHANTOMS JEREMY STOLLE at Music Theatre Wichita At T Photo

BWW Review: NO MORE TALK OF DARKNESS: PHANTOM'S JEREMY STOLLE at Music Theatre Wichita At The Capitol Federal Amphitheatre In Andover, KS

RED, WHITE, AND BROADWAY Will Be Performed at Music Theatre Wichita This July Photo

RED, WHITE, AND BROADWAY Will Be Performed at Music Theatre Wichita This July

The Wichita Falls Ballet Theatre to Take the Stage for the First Time Since the Start of t Photo

The Wichita Falls Ballet Theatre to Take the Stage for the First Time Since the Start of the Pandemic


More Hot Stories For You

  • Get the Most Out of Your Theater Content with BroadwayWorld+ and BroadwayWorld+ Pro!
  • VIDEO: BEETLEJUICE's Dana Steingold Invites You to Join Her Masterclass!
  • Introducing BroadwayWorld+ and BroadwayWorld+ Pro!
  • VIDEO: Watch Wayne Brady & Seth Rudetsky On Demand