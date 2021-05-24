Pittsburg Ballet Returns to Live Performances With SPRING GALA

Pittsburg Ballet returned to live performances on Sunday, May 23 at 2pm at the Memorial Auditorium.

The Spring Gala performance featured dance, music, and poetry performed by students of the school.

The lineup was as follows:

Act 1: Abridged Ballet Class Presentations

Act 2: Select Variations and adaptations from traditional ballets such as Sleeping Beauty, Don Quixote, Paquita, and La Esmeralda, followed by modern pieces, and a segment set to music by the Beatles

Stay up to date about the Pittsburg Ballet, and all upcoming classes and events, on their Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/pittsburgballet.