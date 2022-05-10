MATILDA THE MUSICAL Comes to the J KC in July

Inspired by the twisted genius of Roald Dahl, the Tony Award-winninga??Roald Dahl's Matilda The Musicala??is a captivating masterpiece that revels in the anarchy of childhood, the power of imagination, and the inspiring story of a girl who dreams of a better life. With the book by Dennis Kelly and original songs by Tim Minchin,a??Matildaa??has won 47 international awards and continues to thrill sold-out audiences of all ages around the world.

Matilda is a little girl with astonishing wit, intelligence, and psychokinetic powers. She's unloved by her cruel parents but impresses her schoolteacher, the highly loveable Miss Honey. Over the course of her first term at school, Matilda and Miss Honey have a profound effect on each other's lives, as Miss Honey begins not only to recognize but also appreciate Matilda's extraordinary personality. Matilda's school life isn't completely smooth sailing, however - the school's mean headmistress, Miss Trunchbull, hates children and just loves thinking up new punishments for those who don't abide by her rules. But Matilda shows courage and cleverness in equal amounts as she rises above it all.

Packed with high-energy dance numbers, catchy songs, and an unforgettable star turn for a young actress,a??Matildaa??is a joyous girl power romp. Children and adults alike will be thrilled and delighted by the story of the special little girl with an extraordinary imagination.

Performances run July 2 - 24, 2022.

Learn more at https://www.thejkc.org/2021-22-season/roald-dahl-s-matilda-the-musical/.