Just Four More Chances To Catch Golden: MTWichita at 50; Now On Stage Through Sunday!

Music Theatre Wichita will present Golden: MTWichita at 50 August 25-29 at Century II PAC, Convention Hall.

For half a century, Music Theatre Wichita has paved the way for talented young performers to succeed on Broadway and beyond, and two of our most distinguished alumni now return to lead a song-filled tribute to MTWichita's first 50 years.

Matt Bogart, whose Broadway credits include Jersey Boys, Aida, and Miss Saigon, and Desi Oakley, star of Chicago, Wicked, and the national tour of Waitress, will join a talented company of singers and dancers in this exciting evening, paying tribute to the company's triumphs of the past, while offering a glimpse into the even more dazzling future.

Learn more at https://mtwichita.org/shows_tickets/current_season/overview#3145.