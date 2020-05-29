JOCO Arts & Heritage Center Announces Summer Camps

Join one of the fun and creative camps taking place at the JOCO Arts & Heritage center!

Spots are beginning to fill up pretty quickly... so don't wait. Register now! Links to each camp are below, so you can sign up easily!

Fun in the MUSEUM and KIDSCAPE!

Kidscape Summer Adventures (ages 5-9):

Explore the Johnson County Museum and our kid-sized community, KidScape, this summer! Discover history through crafts and projects inspired by our signature and temporary exhibits. We have several week-long camps in June and July - with new themes and explorations each week.

· June 15-19: Community Week - Learn more or sign up!

· June 22-26: Made in Johnson County - Learn more or sign up!

· July 6-10: Farm and One-Room Schoolhouse - Learn more or sign up!

· July 13-17: Retro Week - Learn more or sign up!

History Geek Camp (ages 10-14): July 20-24 - Learn more or sign up!

Young historians will love traveling through time during this week-long camp! Immerse yourself in history, clothing, games, music, and food representing different eras and cultures in Johnson County history each day.

Fun with ART!

Art Labs: American Art June 29th-July 2nd - Learn more or sign up!

Explore American artwork from the birth of the United States to the present. Learn about famous American artists such as Thomas Hart Benton, Georgia O'Keefe, Edward Hopper, and more!

Art Labs: Wearable Art July 6th-July 10th - Learn more or sign up!

Wearable art doesn't always mean fashion - learn how the elements of art and principles of design can be used to create unusual forms around the human body!

Create captivating art inspired by fairytales, fantasy, and folklore while exploring the realms of popular stories!

Art Labs: Mystery Week July 20th-July 24th - Learn more or sign up!

Who Dunnit?! Become a key witness, gather clues through art, and solve the mystery as we navigate a real-time problem, but watch out, there may be a surprise around every corner!

Creative & Cultural Arts Lab August 3rd-August 7th

(JUST ADDED!) - Learn more or sign up!

Creative & Cultural Arts Lab August 10th-14th - Learn more or sign up!

Work with professional artists, dancers, and actors as you explore the many opportunities presented in the cultural and creative arts. This is your chance to test out a new art form or continue to practice one you already know.

Fun with PERFORMING!

Fortnite Dance Academy (Ages 8-12) - Learn more or sign up!

July 22-26th Mon-Fri 9am-4pm

Come get your Flossing on! Learn all the most popular moves from Fortnite and create some of your own! Camp will culminate in a sharing for family and friends! Camp runs June 22nd-June 26th Monday through Friday 9am-4pm. $250 for the week!

Shrek JR Session 2 (Ages 10-16) - Learn more or sign up!

July 6th-18th Mon-Fri 9am-4pm *Saturday 7/18 showcase at 12pm

It's a "big bright beautiful world" as everyone's favorite ogre, Shrek, leads a cast of fairytale misfits on an adventure to rescue a princess and find true acceptance. In this academy participants will get to dive into the world of this famous musical, and be instructed by a Theatre Educator, Music Educator, and Choreographer. This camp will culminate in a sharing for family and friends! $350 for two weeks!

Alice in Wonderland JR (Ages 12-18) - Learn more or sign up!

July 20th-July 31st Mon-Fri 9am-4pm *Friday 7/31 showcase at 4pm

Travel down the rabbit hole and join Alice, one of literature's most beloved heroines, in her madcap adventures. Disney's Alice in Wonderland JR. is a fast-paced take on the classic tale. Participants will get to learn music, theater, and dance from professional Performing Arts educators. This Academy will culminate in a sharing for family and friends. $360 for two weeks!

