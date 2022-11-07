Cirque Musica Holiday Wonderland Comes to Topeka Performing Arts Center This Week
The event is set for November 9.
Cirque Musica: Holiday Wonderland is a must-see holiday event to usher in the magic of the season. Igniting joy and wonder to Topeka on November 9th.
Wonderland is an all-new musical journey that will transport audiences to a magical land far away for a fun-filled, unforgettable holiday-themed show experience. Featuring the talented cast of Cirque Musica, spectators will be dazzled by the acrobats, aerialists, hilarious hijinks and holiday cheer.
The show blends the spellbinding grace and daredevil athleticism of todays greatest circus performers with a musical mix of timeless seasonal favorites played LIVE. Cirque Musica: Holiday Wonderland is an unforgettable experience for the entire family to enjoy a world-class circus experience infused with the holiday classics we all love. Treat your family and create memories you will cherish forever at Cirque Musica: Holiday Wonderland!
