Ballet Midwest Presents SLEEPING BEAUTY at TPAC in April
Performances run April 15-16.
Fall under the spell of this enchanting fairy tale classic!
Be captivated as the malevolent fairy Carabosse bestows a curse upon Princess Aurora, only to have the curse altered by a selfless gift from the Lilac Fairy and the promise of a true love's kiss.
Tickets are available at the TPAC box office or on Ticketmaster.
Adult $22
Senior $20
Youth $14
Family 4 Pack $60
The Family 4 Pack is available exclusively at the TPAC box office.
