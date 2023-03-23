Ballet Midwest Presents SLEEPING BEAUTY at TPAC in April

Ballet Midwest Presents Sleeping Beauty at TPAC next month. Performances will run April 15-16.

Fall under the spell of this enchanting fairy tale classic!

Be captivated as the malevolent fairy Carabosse bestows a curse upon Princess Aurora, only to have the curse altered by a selfless gift from the Lilac Fairy and the promise of a true love's kiss.

Tickets are available at the TPAC box office or on Ticketmaster.

Adult $22

Senior $20

Youth $14

Family 4 Pack $60

The Family 4 Pack is available exclusively at the TPAC box office.