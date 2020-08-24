Young Vic Cancels Upcoming Run of PORTIA COUGHLAN

PORTIA COUGHLAN starring Ruth Negga was scheduled to run 16-21 September.

The Young Vic has announced the cancellation of their upcoming run of Portia Coughlan, starring Ruth Negga. Portia Coughlan was scheduled to run from 16-21 September, 2020.

The Young Vic released the following statement via their website:

"In light of the continuing pandemic and due to the ongoing social distancing restrictions for indoor performances, we have made the difficult decision to cancel our upcoming run of Portia Coughlan.

All ticket holders will receive an email explaining the next steps - please check your inbox (and Junk folder) for instructions on how to request a credit voucher, a refund or convert your tickets into a donation.

We are currently operating part-time Box Office and key operations so it may take our Welcome Team a bit longer to process returns. We appreciate your support and patience at this time.

Please note: if you booked through TodayTix, they will be in touch directly regarding new performance dates."

For more information visit: https://www.youngvic.org/whats-on/portia-coughlan

Shows View More UK / West End Stories Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You