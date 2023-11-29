Vote Now 2023 BroadwayWorld UK / West End Awards

YOUR LIE IN APRIL Manga Will Be Adapted to a Musical With Music by Frank Wildhorn

Performances are Monday 8 & Tuesday 9 April at 7.30pm at Theatre Royal Drury Lane.

By: Nov. 29, 2023

Andrew Lloyd Webber: 'Broadway is Now Almost a Vanity Project'.
Donmar's NEXT TO NORMAL Will Transfer to the West End
Review: THE MONGOL KHAN, London Coliseum
Video: Get a First Look at the Trailer for SUNSET BOULEVARD Starring Nicole Scherzinger

After 10 sold-out West End performances of ‘Death Note The Musical in Concert’, its producers are to stage the European premiere of another musical adaptation of a manga favourite story, ‘Your Lie in April - The Musical’, which also has music by Multi-Grammy, Tony, and Emmy Award nominated Broadway composer Frank Wildhorn (‘Bonnie & Clyde’, ‘Jekyll & Hyde’, ‘Death Note The Musical’).

Based on ‘Your Lie in April’, a seven and half-million-selling manga worldwide,  by Naoshi Arakawa published by KODANSHA LTD., this musical will get its premiere in the West End at the Theatre Royal Drury Lane on Monday 8 April and Tuesday 9 April, 2024.

One of the most popular romantic stories and greatest tearjerkers in manga history, ‘Your Lie in April - The Musical’ brings to life the poignant story of Kōsei Arima, a young piano prodigy, and his inability to play following his mother’s death. He strikes a friendship with violinist Kaori Miyazono and she slowly encourages him to perform again.

The romantic drama has previously been adapted into a 22-part anime television series and a live-action film. Now get ready to experience the magic of ‘Your Lie in April’ in a whole new dimension... on the stage!

Frank Wildhorn said: “I watched the anime of ‘Your Lie in April’ and when I was done crying, I raced to the piano and wrote it in one fit of inspiration. It’s a love letter to the healing power of music, a
coming-of-age story with truly universal themes of family, friendship, loss, first love and the bridge between childhood and becoming a young adult. I’m thrilled for West End audiences to hear the English language debut.”

‘Your Lie in April -The Musical’ has many members of the same creative team as ‘Death Note - The Musical’, including director Nick Winston (‘Bonnie & Clyde’) and designer Justin Williams (‘Wonderville Magic & Illusion’).

Cast to be announced.

Creative team:

Book by Riko Sakaguchi
English Language Book by Rinne B. Groff
Music by Frank Wildhorn
Lyrics by Carly Robyn Green and Tracy Miller
Music Arrangement and Orchestration by Jason Howland
Director and Choreographer Nick Winston
Designer Justin Williams
Musical Supervisor Katy Richardson
Musical Director Christopher Poon
Casting Director Harry Blumenau
Producers Carter Dixon McGill Productions and Indie Theatrical


BroadwayWorld Awards Voting

