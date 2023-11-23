World Premiere of BEAR SNORES ON to Open at Regent's Park Open Air Theatre

Regent’s Park Open Air Theatre will host the world premiere stage adaptation of Karma Wilson and Jane Chapman’s Bear Snores On, with book by Cush Jumbo and Katy Sechiari, and music & lyrics by Harry Blake.

The production, directed by Cush Jumbo and Katy Sechiari, runs from 23 March - 21 April 2024, marking Regent’s Park Open Air Theatre’s first production at the venue outside of its summer season. Bear Snores On invites audiences of 4+ and their families to travel from the theatre lawn to a new and specially created indoor pop up space within the theatre grounds.

Cush Jumbo, Adaptor and Co-Director, said today, “I am so thrilled to be bringing one of my favourite children’s books to life in the magical Regent’s Park Open Air Theatre. This show is a theatrical experience made for all to enjoy and we hope that adults will enjoy it just as much (maybe more shh!) as their kids will.”

Tim Sheader, Artistic Director and James Pidgeon, Executive Director, also commented “Cush, Katy and Harry’s wonderful adaptation of Bear Snores On continues our commitment to creating exceptional, enriching and unexpected theatre for young people and their families; we could not be more delighted to be staging the piece at Regent’s Park Open Air Theatre next spring. This project also marks a significant organisational moment for us, as it is the first time in our 91-year history that we will be producing a live theatre experience at the Open Air Theatre outside of our May – September summer season. We cannot wait for you to join us.”

Bear Snores On tickets go on sale to Regent’s Park Open Air Theatre members today, Thursday 23 November 2023 at 11am; public booking opens on Tuesday 28 November 2023 at 10am.