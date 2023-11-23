Vote Now 2023 BroadwayWorld UK / West End Awards

World Premiere of BEAR SNORES ON to Open at Regent's Park Open Air Theatre

The show has a book by Cush Jumbo and Katy Sechiari, and music & lyrics by Harry Blake.

By: Nov. 23, 2023

POPULAR

Photos: Mandy Patinkin Visits Bernadette Peters at STEPHEN SONDHEIM'S OLD FRIENDS Photo 1 Photos: Mandy Patinkin Visits Bernadette Peters at STEPHEN SONDHEIM'S OLD FRIENDS
Daniel Dae Kim, Ashley Park, and Aaron Tveit Join MY FAVORITE THINGS: THE RODGERS & HAMMER Photo 2 Daniel Dae Kim, Ashley Park, and Aaron Tveit Join MY FAVORITE THINGS Concert
Donmar Warehouse Production of NEXT TO NORMAL Will Transfer to the West End in 2024 Photo 3 Donmar's NEXT TO NORMAL Will Transfer to the West End
Video: Get a First Look at the Trailer for SUNSET BOULEVARD, Starring Nicole Scherzinger Photo 4 Video: Get a First Look at the Trailer for SUNSET BOULEVARD Starring Nicole Scherzinger

World Premiere of BEAR SNORES ON to Open at Regent's Park Open Air Theatre

Regent’s Park Open Air Theatre will host the world premiere stage adaptation of Karma Wilson and Jane Chapman’s Bear Snores On, with book by Cush Jumbo and Katy Sechiari, and music & lyrics by Harry Blake.  

The production, directed by Cush Jumbo and Katy Sechiari, runs from 23 March - 21 April 2024, marking Regent’s Park Open Air Theatre’s first production at the venue outside of its summer season. Bear Snores On invites audiences of 4+ and their families to travel from the theatre lawn to a new and specially created indoor pop up space within the theatre grounds.

Cush Jumbo, Adaptor and Co-Director, said today, “I am so thrilled to be bringing one of my favourite children’s books to life in the magical Regent’s Park Open Air Theatre. This show is a theatrical experience made for all to enjoy and we hope that adults will enjoy it just as much (maybe more shh!) as their kids will.”

Tim Sheader, Artistic Director and James Pidgeon, Executive Director, also commented “Cush, Katy and Harry’s wonderful adaptation of Bear Snores On continues our commitment to creating exceptional, enriching and unexpected theatre for young people and their families; we could not be more delighted to be staging the piece at Regent’s Park Open Air Theatre next spring. This project also marks a significant organisational moment for us, as it is the first time in our 91-year history that we will be producing a live theatre experience at the Open Air Theatre outside of our May – September summer season. We cannot wait for you to join us.”

Bear Snores On tickets go on sale to Regent’s Park Open Air Theatre members today, Thursday 23 November 2023 at 11am; public booking opens on Tuesday 28 November 2023 at 10am.


BroadwayWorld Awards Voting

RELATED STORIES - UK / West End

1
Photos: Go Inside Opening Night of HAMILTON UK and Ireland Tour Photo
Photos: Go Inside Opening Night of HAMILTON UK and Ireland Tour

Check out photos from the opening night of the UK and Ireland tour of HAMILTON at the Manchester Palace Theatre on Tuesday 21 November 2023!

2
Dominic West to Star in A VIEW FROM THE BRIDGE at Theatre Royal Bath Photo
Dominic West to Star in A VIEW FROM THE BRIDGE at Theatre Royal Bath

BAFTA Award winner Dominic West (The Wire, The Crown) will star in Arthur Miller’s A View from the Bridge, directed by Lindsay Posner at Theatre Royal Bath’s intimate Ustinov Studio. Learn how to purchase tickets!

3
Review Roundup: THE WITCHES Opens at The National Theatre Photo
Review Roundup: THE WITCHES Opens at The National Theatre

Read the reviews for The Witches at The National Theatre.

4
THE CHOIR OF MAN Will Release a Christmas Album Photo
THE CHOIR OF MAN Will Release a Christmas Album

Olivier Award-nominated, worldwide smash and West End favourite The Choir of Man, is releasing a six track Christmas EP, Christmas with The Choir of Man on Friday 1 December.

From This Author - Aliya Al-Hassan

Aliya Al-Hassan is UK Managing Editor of BroadwayWorld. A London-based theatre critic and journalist, she has a life-long passion for the arts, with a focus on theatre. She is always keen to... Aliya Al-Hassan">(read more about this author)

Black Friday Deals: Tickets From Just £10 for ENB's GISELLEBlack Friday Deals: Tickets From Just £10 for ENB's GISELLE
LETTERS LIVE to Hold Special Women's Prize Show at the Royal Albert HallLETTERS LIVE to Hold Special Women's Prize Show at the Royal Albert Hall
Review: THE WITCHES, National TheatreReview: THE WITCHES, National Theatre
Donmar Warehouse Reveals Lineup For Michael Longhurst's Final SeasonDonmar Warehouse Reveals Lineup For Michael Longhurst's Final Season

Videos

Listen to 'Touched By An Angel' From New Musical STARTER FOR TEN Video
Listen to 'Touched By An Angel' From New Musical STARTER FOR TEN
Watch the All New Christmas TV Advert For MRS. DOUBTFIRE THE MUSICAL Video
Watch the All New Christmas TV Advert For MRS. DOUBTFIRE THE MUSICAL
Check Out New Footage of TINA – THE TINA TURNER MUSICAL in the West End Video
Check Out New Footage of TINA – THE TINA TURNER MUSICAL in the West End
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket Central SHOP BROADWAY
PURLIE VICTORIOUS
SPAMALOT
Ticket Central STAGE MAG
HAMILTON
HOW TO DANCE IN OHIO

Recommended For You