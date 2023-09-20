West End's Saville Theatre Could be Permanent Home for Cirque du Soleil

Yoo Capital, the real estate investment firm, has unveiled plans to redevelop The Saville Theatre on London's Shaftesbury Avenue with a first permanent home in the UK for Cirque du Soleil.

Since 1930, the 110,000 sq ft Grade II listed “the Saville” on Shaftesbury Avenue was known for live music before being converted to a cinema in its later years, most recently used by Odeon.

Yoo Capital bought the site in 2021.

Operators have been lined up to help return the West End site to to a live performance venue with dining and accommodation, subject to planning approval. They include boutique hotel company Citizen M and Incipio Group, the team behind the Pergola bars.

Eric Grilly, president of resident and affiliate show divisions at Cirque du Soleil Entertainment Group, said: "We are thrilled at the idea of joining forces with Yoo Capital and the Camden community [the borough in which the theatre sits] in rethinking the future of the Saville Theatre.

"We see a unique opportunity to bring back live entertainment to a beloved venue with fresh content and new ideas."

Cirque du Soleil have brought their epic shows to London each year with a multi-week residency at the Royal Albert Hall. 2024’s show will be Alegria,Click Hereat the Royal Albert Hall from 11 January to 11 February 2024.

Photo Credit: Matt Beard