West End Theatres to Dim Lights in Memory of Dame Patricia Routledge

Theatres across London’s West End and throughout the UK will dim their lights for two minutes at 7:00 p.m. on Tuesday, October 7, in remembrance of Dame Patricia Routledge, who has died at the age of 96.

Dame Patricia made her stage debut at Liverpool Playhouse in 1952 and went on to enjoy a storied career spanning theatre, musical theatre, television, and film. Known for her remarkable versatility, she performed with the Royal Shakespeare Company in works ranging from Shakespeare to comedy classics like Noises Off. As a trained singer, she appeared in musicals including Carousel at The National Theatre and The Pirates of Penzance in New York. She had a long association with Chichester Festival Theatre, performing there regularly between 1969 and 2014.

Her career was decorated with numerous awards. She won an Olivier Award in 1988 for Candide and received three further Olivier nominations for And a Nightingale Sang…, Richard III, and Talking Heads. In 1968, she won a Tony Award for Darling of the Day and later earned two BAFTAs for her iconic role as Hyacinth Bucket in Keeping Up Appearances.

"Dame Patricia Routledge was a beloved national treasure and deeply respected in the theatrical world," said Hannah Essex, Co-CEO of the Society of London Theatre & UK Theatre. "As a performer she could turn her hand to anything and make incredible feats of acting look easy. We are proud to contribute to the celebration of her extraordinary career and extend our heartfelt condolences to her family and loved ones."