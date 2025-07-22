West End Stars Will Lead LGBTQIA+ Fundraising Concert at Clapham Grand Theatre

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



A brand-new one-night musical theatre concert will light up the Clapham Grand this summer. Created by TikTok star and theatre producer Patrick Lewin, Guts + Glitter is a bold, celebratory fundraising event that will spotlight queer joy, resilience and community, with all profits supporting LGBTQIA+ youth charities akt, Not A Phase and Just Like Us. Hosted by West End drag icon Tiana Biscuit, Guts + Glitter will bring together an extraordinary cast of West End performers for one unforgettable night of song and solidarity.

Bringing to life an evening of empowerment, visibility and queer brilliance the incredible line-up will include: West End star Emily Benjamin (Cabaret, Kit Kat Club; Bat Out of Hell, Dominion Theatre); Allie Daniel (Hadestown, Lyric Theatre; As You Like It, Soho Place); Erin Caldwell (Six, UK Tour; Heathers, The Other Palace); and fresh off his WhatsOnStage Award win for Best Professional Debut Jeevan Braich (Starlight Express, Wembley Park Theatre; We Aren’t Kids Anymore, Savoy Theatre). Joining them will be stage stars Jaz Terry (Little Shop of Horrors, Sheffield Crucible; & Juliet, Shaftesbury Theatre) and Robin Simões da Silva (Book of Mormon, Princes of Wales Theatre; Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, UK Tour). Further casting to be announced.

Created by Patrick Lewin, known for his viral content and queer advocacy online, Guts + Glitter is more than just a concert, it is a vital charity fundraising event for akt, Not A Phase and Just Like Us. The concert will showcase a vibrant mix of solo, duet and ensemble numbers, all either written by queer composers, taken from musicals that centre queer narratives, or reframed through an empowering queer lens.

Guts + Glitter will offer community concession rates and Pay It Forward tickets for asylum seekers, low-income individuals and LGBTQIA+ people who might not otherwise be able to attend, reflecting the event’s commitment to inclusion and accessibility. Audiences can expect a vibrant, uplifting night that showcases the incredible breadth of queer talent in musical theatre, and supports a more hopeful future for LGBTQIA+ youth across the UK

Creator and Producer Patrick Lewin comments, Guts + Glitter was created out of both pride and urgency. In a time when queer people- and especially trans people- are facing growing hostility, discrimination and erasure, this concert is about visibility and community. It’s a space to come together: to celebrate, honour our stories and stand in solidarity. We’re making something bold and beautiful and reminding each other that we all deserve to be seen, supported and celebrated.