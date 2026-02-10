West End Stars Step Join New Talk Show HOUSE SEATS

🎭 NEW! UK Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for UK & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

A new monthly musical talk show is coming to one of London's most iconic cabaret venues as performer and broadcaster Henry Patterson launches House Seats at Crazy Coqs. This fresh, irreverent series will bring together theatre, culture and unfiltered conversation with some of the most exciting voices in musical theatre today.

Known for his jazz reinterpretations of musical theatre, House Seats marks Henry Patterson's first original talk show. The first guest to be announced is West End favourite and Olivier Award nominee Ian McIntosh (Les Misérables, Sondheim Theatre; Jesus Christ Superstar, UK Tour), marking a reunion for two artists who have previously worked together, and careers have developed in parallel. For this inaugural edition, Ian reflects on his journey through some of the industry's biggest stages, offering a candid insight into his career and creative life. The evening is accompanied by musician Leigh Stanford Thompson on the piano, as he underscores each guest's story.

Blending intimate interviews with live performance, audience interaction and Henry's signature wit, House Seats reimagines the traditional talk show through a distinctly theatrical lens. Each episode will feature one guest, with Henry opening the evening with a live musical set before sitting down for an in-depth interview and a special onstage duet with his guest. Designed as a crossover between the warmth and spontaneity of The Graham Norton Show and the reflective storytelling of Desert Island Discs, House Seats creates a space for both entertainment and genuine insight. It promises to celebrate creative journeys and the stories behind the spotlight.

Patterson first came to public attention as a child entrepreneur, writing and publishing a book that led to a global speaking tour and collaboration. In recent years, Patterson has established himself as a distinctive new voice within the theatre and entertainment world, having performed sold-out concerts in London and New York and appeared on BBC Americast with his viral musical parodies.

Host and performer Henry Patterson comments, "Like many, I often find myself death scrolling on TikTok looking through talk show clips in the early hours of the morning. I think a format like that dedicated to the extraordinary lives of musical theatre performers is long overdue. From onstage mishaps to career highlights, every actor has an abundance of personal stories that rarely get a chance in the spotlight: I can't wait to sit down with Ian to hear him share his."

Recorded in front of a live audience at Crazy Coqs, House Seats positions itself as both a talk show and an intimate theatre experience, offering musical theatre fans a chance to hear their favourite performers speak candidly, sing live, and share stories usually kept offstage.