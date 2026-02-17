West End Flea Market Will Return For Its 6th Year This May

🎭 NEW! UK Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for UK & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Theatrical charity Acting for Others has announced the return of the West End Flea Market, which will take place on Saturday 16 May 2026 at St Paul's Church and Churchyard, Covent Garden, running from 10am-2pm.

Following a record-breaking total of £110,000 raised last year, the event is back for its 6th year. Early bird tickets will be on sale in April. General admission tickets will also be available on the day of the Flea Market, priced at £5 entry.

Top West End shows come together for this special event, with each production hosting a uniquely designed stall packed with theatrical memorabilia, signed items, and opportunities for selfies and autographs. Stalls are individually curated to celebrate its show, featuring themed merchandise and exclusive limited-edition collectables.

The coveted Best Dressed Stall will be judged by a star-studded panel, with the winner announced live at the event. This year's judges, participating West End stars, and shows will be revealed soon.

After last year's success, The Big West End Walk will return this year on Sunday 6 September. West End stars and famous faces will join the Acting for Others team in walking to 58 West End theatres covering 16 miles across London, supporting the charity's vital work.

Also announced are the 2026 Golden Bucket Awards, which will be held on Tuesday 21 April. The awards celebrate all of the supporters and fundraisers who have helped the charity through the annual bucket collections and a variety of events throughout the year.



To donate to the charity's website, please visit https://actingforothers.co.uk/donate/.