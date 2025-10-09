WICKED Star Emma Kingston Joins the Young Voices WICKED Worldwide Singalong

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Young Voices have announced that Emma Kingston will be joining the Wicked Worldwide Singalong on Thursday 22 January 2026, live from The O2 in London.

Emma, who is currently starring as Elphaba in the West End production of Wicked, has dazzled audiences with her powerful vocals and commanding stage presence. She was hand-picked by Andrew Lloyd Webber to play Eva Perón in the world tour of Evita, and has also appeared in In the Heights, Heathers: The Musical, Fiddler on the Roof and Les Misérables, establishing herself as a true powerhouse performer with international appeal.

Bringing her talent and star quality to the Wicked Worldwide Singalong, Emma will lead hundreds of thousands of young singers across the globe in a specially arranged Wicked Medley. The medley celebrates the musical's iconic themes of friendship, courage and self-belief – making Emma's involvement a perfect fit.

“We are over the moon to have Emma join us for this special event,” said Ben Lewis, CEO of Young Voices. “She is a truly extraordinary performer, and her participation is going to inspire every child and choir taking part around the world.”

Emma Kingston continued: “It is such an incredible honour to join the global Wicked Singalong. To think that hundreds of thousands of children around the world and I will be raising our voices together as we sing a medley of the musical's most iconic songs is truly magical. It's a beautiful reminder of the power of music to connect us all.”

The Wicked Worldwide Singalong will unite schools and choirs from across the globe, connecting live from The O2 in London while children everywhere join in simultaneously via a broadcast link. Participation is completely free, and schools can sign up now to access learning materials, including sheet music from Hal Leonard, rehearsal tracks, and classroom resources from both Twinkl and Wicked.

Sign up for free here: https://youngvoices.co.uk/join-wicked-worldwide-singalong