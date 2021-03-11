WEST END MUSICAL CELEBRATION Live At The Palace Theatre Postponed

In line with the current government roadmap 'West End Musical Celebration Live at the Palace Theatre' will be rescheduled to 10 to 13 June 2021.

The show, which was originally scheduled to play in October 2020, will be a celebration of your favourite musicals and the return of live theatre featuring the biggest stars of the West End including Sophie Evans, Alice Fearn, Ben Forster, Rachel John, Jamie Muscato, Shanay Holmes, Trevor Dion Nicholas, & Layton Williams.



The producers of 'West End Musical Drive In' (which will be reopening April 17) and 'West End Musical Brunch' (which will be reopening in May) in association with Nica Burns promise an all-singing, all-dancing extravaganza, featuring the most famous and celebrated songs of musical theatre.

Producers Shanay Holmes & Chris Steward said: "Finally there is a feeling of real hope and optimism in the air. We can't wait to turn that into a much-needed party as we invite the audience to 'step into the world of musicals' and 'become the cast' in this immersive and interactive concert!"

So join the West End's biggest stars for the ultimate celebration - it's the perfect way for musical theatre fans to celebrate the return of live theatre together in 2021!



Musical Direction and arrangements by Richard Beadle. Lighting Design by Howard Hudson. Sound Design by Rob Bettle. Costume Design by Faye Young. Produced by Shanay Holmes & Chris Steward for West End Musical Productions in association with Nica Burns for Nimax Theatres.

West End Musical Productions create exciting new ways for fans to experience and celebrate musical theatre. 'West End Musical Brunch', London's sell-out musical theatre themed party and immersive dining experience was forced to close temporarily due to lockdown. 'West End Musical Drive In' was set up in July, 2020 and was the first live musical theatre concert to happen after lockdown. It has since become the biggest musical theatre concert series with over 70 star performers including Kerry Ellis, John Owen Jones, Alice Fearn, Layton Williams, Rachel Tucker, Trevor Dion Nicholas, Jamie Muscato, Sophie Evans, Louise Dearman, Lucie Jones, and 1000's of guests attending 13 sell-out concerts over three months.