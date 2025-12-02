WALLACE & GROMIT AND SHAUN THE SHEEP Set for West End Christmas Concert at Theatre Royal Drury Lane

🎭 NEW! UK Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for UK & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Aardman’s iconic characters will head to the West End when WALLACE & GROMIT AND SHAUN THE SHEEP IN CONCERT arrives at Theatre Royal Drury Lane on Sunday, 21 December 2025.

The event will feature a trilogy of Aardman short films—Wallace & Gromit: The Wrong Trousers, A Matter of Loaf and Death, and Shaun the Sheep: The Flight Before Christmas—each screened in full with their scores performed live by a 45-piece orchestra.

The evening will include a behind-the-scenes look at the craftsmanship and detail that define Aardman’s animation process. Audiences will also experience a curated selection of seasonal Aardman material as part of the event’s holiday programming.