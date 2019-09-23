WAITRESS Extends Its West End Run To 28 March 2020

Waitress will be extending its run at the Adelphi Theatre for a fourth time. The critically and publicly acclaimed production is now booking until 28 March 2020 with tickets on sale today for the new booking period.

As previously announced, Waitress will be holding its next Cast Album Karaoke Night on 25 September co-hosted by Joe Sugg who plays Ogie, and Marisha Wallace who plays Becky. Audience members who want to take part just need to sign up before that evening's show for the chance to sing one minute of any Waitress song, by 7-time Grammy nominee Sara Bareilles, accompanied by the show's musical director Katharine Woolley live on stage.

Waitress tells the story of Jenna, a Waitress and expert pie-maker who dreams her way out of a loveless marriage. When a hot new doctor arrives in town, life gets complicated. With the support of her workmates Becky and Dawn, Jenna overcomes the challenges she faces and finds that laughter, love and friendship can provide the perfect recipe for happiness.

Brought to life by a ground breaking, female-led creative team, Waitress features an original score by 7-time Grammy nominee Sara Bareilles (Love Song, Brave), a book by acclaimed screenwriter Jessie Nelson (I Am Sam) and direction by Tony Award winner Diane Paulus (Pippin, Finding Neverland) and choreography by Lorin Latarro. The production is currently touring the US and has also announced it will have its Australian premiere in 2020 at the Sydney Lyric Theatre.

Waitress currently stars Lucie Jones as Jenna, Joe Sugg as Ogie, Laura Baldwin as Dawn, Marisha Wallace as Becky, Tamlyn Henderson as Earl, David Hunter as Dr. Pomatter and Andrew Boyer as Old Joe.

The full company includes Kelly Agbowu, Laura Baldwin, Piers Bate, Cindy Belliot, Andrew Boyer, Michael Hamway, Tamlyn Henderson, David Hunter, Lucie Jones, Stephen Leask, Chris McGuigan, Olivia Moore, Nathaniel Morrison, Sarah O'Connor, Leanne Pinder, Charlotte Riby, Joe Sugg, Marisha Wallace and Mark Willshire.

Waitress premiered on Broadway in March 2016 and has since become the longest running show in the history of the Brooks Atkinson Theater. The production is also currently touring the US and Canada and has announced an Australian premiere in 2020 at the Sydney Lyric Theatre with further productions to open in Holland next year and Japan in 2021.

On its Broadway opening, Waitress was nominated for four Outer Critics' Circle Awards, including Outstanding New Broadway Musical; two Drama League Award Nominations, including Outstanding Production of a Broadway or Off-Broadway Musical; six Drama Desk Nominations, including Outstanding Musical; and four Tony Award Nominations, including Best Musical.

