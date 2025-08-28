Video: YOUNG MARX National Theatre at Home Trailer

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.







You can now watch the trailer for Young Marx, being presented on National Theatre at Home. Rory Kinnear is Marx and Oliver Chris is Engels, in this comedy directed by Nicholas Hytner. The play and reunites the creative team behind the hit comedy One Man, Two Guvnors.

1850, and Europe’s most feared terrorist is hiding in Dean Street, Soho. Broke, restless and horny, the thirty-two-year-old revolutionary is a frothing combination of intellectual brilliance, invective, satiric wit, and child-like emotional illiteracy. Creditors, spies, rival revolutionary factions and prospective seducers of his beautiful wife all circle like vultures.

His writing blocked, his marriage dying, his friend Engels in despair at his wasted genius, his only hope is a job on the railway. But there’s still no one in the capital who can show you a better night on the piss than Karl Heinrich Marx. Filmed by National Theatre Live A production from the Bridge Theatre.