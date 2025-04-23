Video: Watch the Trailer For MIDNIGHT COWBOY at Southwark Playhouse

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.







How 'bout a fresh cup of Joe Buck? Take a look at powerful musical adaptation, Midnight Cowboy, playing at Southwark Playhouse Elephant until 17 May. Based on the novel by James Leo Herlihy and the beloved triple Academy Award-winning 1969 film, starring Jon Voight and Dustin Hoffman, Midnight Cowboy captures the gripping tension of dreaming big whilst trying to survive the grind of New York City.

This powerful adaptation has a book by Bryony Lavery, which breathes new life into the classic story, exploring the depths of friendship and ambition, and soundtrack by three-time Ivor Novello Award-winning composer Francis “Eg” White, who has written songs for Adele, Sam Smith, Florence + The Machine and James Morrison, with direction and choreography by Nick Winston.

The cast of MIDNIGHT COWBOY includes Max Bowden, Paul Jacob French and Tori Allen-Martin, who star as Rico ‘Ratzo’ Rizzo, Joe Buck and Cass respectively.

The cast is completed by Elena Breschi as Delores, Joanne Henry as Grandma Sally, Dean Makowski-Clayton as Student, Christian Maynard as Tombaby, Phoebe Roberts as Chalkline Annie, Tim Rogers as Woodsy Niles, Rohan Tickell as Mr O’Daniel and Matthew White as Towny with Nick Len and Hollie-Ann Lowe.

The new musical is based on the novel by James Leo Herlihy which inspired the beloved triple Academy Award-winning 1969 film, starring Jon Voight and Dustin Hoffman. Midnight Cowboy captures the gripping tension of dreaming big whilst trying to survive the grind of New York City.

Comments