Video: Watch Beverley Knight Rehearse 'Up Above My Head' From MARIE & ROSETTA

Watch Beverley Knight and Ntombizodwa Ndlovu perform "Up Above My Head" in the rehearsal room for Marie and Rosetta, with Music Supervisor, Arranger and Orchestrator Liam Godwin on piano and Musical Director Shirley Tetteh on guitar.

This sparkling, intimate portrait of Rosetta and her beloved singing partner, Marie Knight, restores these forgotten musical heroines to the spotlight as one of the most remarkable and revolutionary duos in music history. Marie and Rosetta plays at the Rose from 2 - 24 May 2025, before touring to Wolverhampton and Chichester.

