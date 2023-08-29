Video: Watch An All-New Trailer For DEATH NOTE THE MUSICAL in Concert

The production will now run from 7- 10 September with an additional Friday matinee at 3pm.

An all-new trailer has been released for Death Note the Musical in Concert in London, featuring new show footage. Check out the video below!

It was recently announced that Death Note the Musical in Concert has added a 10th show at the Lyric Theatre due to overwhelming public demand. The production will now run from 7- 10 September with an additional Friday matinee at 3pm.

Based on the best-selling Japanese manga series of the same name by Tsugumi Ohba and Takeshi Obata, this ground breaking musical (Winner Best Musical, Korea Musical Awards) has a score by Frank Wildhorn ('Jekyll & Hyde', 4 years on Broadway, 'Dracula', 'Bonnie & Clyde') with lyrics by Jack Murphy and book by Ivan Menchell

Light Yagami, a bright but dissatisfied high school student in Tokyo comes across a discarded notebook owned by Ryuk, a mythological god of death. Discovering he can kill anyone by just writing their names in the supernatural notebook, Light takes justice into his own hands by filling the notebook with names of the nation's most wanted criminals. But a detective only known as “L” is soon tracking him down...

Cast: Aimie Atkinson, Rachel Clare Chan, Jessica LeeGeorge MaguireCarl Man, Christian Ray Marbella, Dean John-WilsonJoaquin Pedro Valdes and an ensemble featuring Boaz Chad, Charlotte Coggin, Jade Copas, Eu Jin HwangYojiro Ichikawa, Deena Kapadia, Patrick Munday.





