DEATH NOTE THE MUSICAL In Concert Adds Extra West End Performance at the Lyric Theatre

After selling out three shows at the London Palladium in just hours and announcing an unprecedented immediate transfer to another West End Theatre, the Lyric, for six additional shows, Death Note THE MUSICAL in Concert today adds a 10th show due to overwhelming public demand.

Death Note THE MUSICAL in Concert will now run from 7- 10 September with an additional Friday matinee at 3pm.

Based on the best-selling Japanese manga series of the same name by Tsugumi Ohba and Takeshi Obata, this ground breaking musical (Winner Best Musical, Korea Musical Awards) has a score by Frank Wildhorn ('Jekyll & Hyde', 4 years on Broadway, 'Dracula', 'Bonnie & Clyde') with lyrics by Jack Murphy and book by Ivan Menchell.

Light Yagami, a bright but dissatisfied high school student in Tokyo comes across a discarded notebook owned by Ryuk, a mythological god of death. Discovering he can kill anyone by just writing their names in the supernatural notebook, Light takes justice into his own hands by filling the notebook with names of the nation's most wanted criminals. But a detective only known as “L” is soon tracking him down...

Cast: Aimie Atkinson, Rachel Clare Chan, Jessica Lee, George Maguire, Carl Man, Christian Ray Marbella, Dean John-Wilson, Joaquin Pedro Valdes and an ensemble featuring Boaz Chad, Charlotte Coggin, Jade Copas, Eu Jin Hwang, Yojiro Ichikawa, Deena Kapadia, Patrick Munday.

Creative team:

Director and Choreographer Nick Winston

Associate Director and Choreographer Alexzandra Sarmiento,

Costume Designer Kimie Nakano

Musical Supervisor Katy Richardson

Musical Director Chris Ma

Orchestrator Jason Howland

Designer Justin Williams

Lighting Designer Ben Cracknell

Sound Designer Ben Harrison

Casting Harry Blumenau

Artwork by Rebecca Pitt Creative

Producers Carter Dixon McGill Productions, Indie Theatrical, HoriPro Inc., Pinnacle Productions

in association with Greg A. DeLuca, Sharon Azrieli and Wild Yak Productions

Death Note THE MUSICAL premiered in 2015 in Tokyo, Japan. A 2022 Korean production won four awards at the Korea Musical Awards after being nominated in 10 categories (“Death Note offers a glimpse at the future of musicals”, The Korea Herald). In 2017, Netflix released a TV adaptation of 'Death Note' starring Willem Defoe!”