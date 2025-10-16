 tracker
Video: 'Pretty Little Dead Things' Preview From PADDINGTON THE MUSICAL

The musical previews at the Savoy Theatre from 1 November, opening on 30 November.

By: Oct. 16, 2025
An all new video has been released, featuring a first listen to the song "Pretty Little Dead Things", a brand-new track from Paddington the Musical.  The track is sung by Victoria Hamilton-Barritt who plays Millicent Clyde, and will be released by Decca Records in due course. Check out the video here!

Paddington the Musical previews at the Savoy Theatre from 1 November, opening on 30 November.

Adapted from the much-loved books written by Michael Bond, and the award-winning films by STUDIOCANAL, with music and lyrics by Tom Fletcher, book by Jessica Swale and direction by Luke Sheppard.

The principal cast is Timi Akinyosade (Tony), Amy Booth-Steel (Lady Sloane), Tarinn Callender (Grant), Delilah Bennett-Cardy (Judy Brown), Adrian Der Gregorian (Mr. Brown), Tom Edden (Mr Curry), Brenda Edwards (Tanya), Amy Ellen Richardson (Mrs. Brown), Victoria Hamilton-Barritt (Millicent Clyde),  Teddy Kempner (Mr Gruber), Bonnie Langford (Mrs Bird), and the role of Jonathan Brown is played by Joseph Bramley, Leo Collon, Stevie Hare and Jasper Rowse. 

When a small, lost bear from Peru arrives in London in search of a new home, a chance encounter with the Brown family leads him to the wonderful world of Windsor Gardens. But London isn’t all afternoon teas and friendly faces – and even the happiest families have their cracks beneath the surface. So when a mysterious and vengeful villain sets her sights on Paddington, the Browns embark on a thrilling rescue mission, realising they need this special bear as much as he needs them.


Videos