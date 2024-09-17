Video: LES MISERABLES in the West End to Welcome New Cast Members in October

Joining the company of LES MISÉRABLES at the Sondheim Theatre from Monday 14 October 2024 will be Ian McIntosh as Jean Valjean and more.
New cast members will join the London production of Boublil and Schönberg’s LES MISÉRABLES at the Sondheim Theatre from Monday 14 October 2024. See a video introducing the new cast below!
Joining the company of LES MISÉRABLES will be Ian McIntosh as Jean Valjean, Jacob Dachtler as Marius, Robson Broad as Enjolras and Annabelle Aquino who now steps into the role of Cosette. They join Stewart Clarke as Javert, Luke Kempner as Thénardier, Katie Hall as Fantine, Amena El-Kindy as Éponine, and Claire Machin as Madame Thénardier.
The company is completed by Matt Bateman, Michael Baxter, Emily Olive Boyd, Daniel J Brian, Ella May Carter,Adam Colbeck-Dunn, Matthew Dale, Irfan Damani, Sophie-May Feek, Matt Hayden, Christopher Jacobsen, Jessica Johns-Parsons, Sam Kipling, Anouk Van Laake, Mia Lamb, Sarah Lark, Matthew McConnell, Aaron-Jade Morgan, Ben Oatley, Adam Pearce, Jordan Simon Pollard, Danielle Rose, Jonathan Stevens, Georgia Tapp, Noah Thallon, and Imaan Victoria.
Ian McIntosh recently portrayed the role of Jesus in the National Tour of Tim Sheader’s critically acclaimed Jesus Christ Superstar. Ian was also previously nominated for an Olivier Award for Best Actor in a Supporting Role for his portrayal of Barry Mann in Beautiful: The Carole King Musical (Aldwych Theatre) - a role he originated for the West End production. Further theatre credits include Galileo Figaro in We Will Rock You (London Coliseum and UK tour), Deco Cuffe in The Commitments (Palace Theatre and UK tour), Follies (National Theatre), and An Officer and a Gentleman (UK and Ireland tour).
Jacob Dachtler’s theatre credits include Adam in Mamma Mia! The Party (The O2); Jacob Fry in Babies The Musical(Lyric Theatre); Will in Halls The Musical (Turbine Theatre).
Robson Broad’s theatre credits include Dick Jones in Street Scene - Opéra National de Paris, Ensemble/Cover Christian & Duke in the Original London Cast of Moulin Rouge (Piccadilly Theatre), Ensemble in Moulin Rouge - Australia (Regents Theatre), Swing in Hamilton (Victoria Palace Theatre), Wonderful Town (Opera Holland Park)
Annabelle Aquino trained at the Royal Conservatoire of Scotland and made her West End debut in the ensemble of Les Misérables at the Sondheim Theatre in 2023.
LES MISÉRABLES will enter its 40th record-breaking year in London this October. To kick off the celebrations, the show launches its first World Tour with the highly anticipated LES MISÉRABLES THE ARENA SPECTACULAR, which opens in Belfast this week, then visits Glasgow, Sheffield, Aberdeen, Manchester, Newcastle, Luxembourg, Geneva, Trieste, Milan, Copenhagen, Oslo, Zurich, Gothenburg, Stockholm, Malmö and Amsterdam before moving to Australia, Taiwan, Japan, and South Korea, with more worldwide destinations to be announced. Simultaneously, and for the first time ever, 11 leading amateur companies in the UK will present their own staging of the full show across the country in 2025.
The staged production continues to triumph around the globe with local language productions currently on or in preparation, and it continues to break box office records on tour in North America. Earlier this year, the remastered and remixed Oscar-winning movie was released again in several countries around the world.
Boublil and Schönberg’s magnificent iconic score of LES MISÉRABLES includes the classic songs, I Dreamed a Dream, On My Own, Stars, Bring Him Home, Do You Hear the People Sing?, One Day More, Empty Chairs at Empty Tables, Master Of The House and many more. Several of its songs have become real life anthems of revolution wherever in the world people are fighting for their freedom. Seen by over 130 million people worldwide in 53 countries and in 22 languages, LES MISÉRABLES is undisputedly one of the world’s most popular musicals.
Videos