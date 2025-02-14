Video: Kerry Ellis Receives Standing Ovation at IF/THEN

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Monday 17th February is the final performance of the staged concert production of If/Then starring Kerry Ellis. Ahead of the production's final show, check out footage of Kerry Ellis performing "Always Starting Over" and receiving a standing ovation.

The cast also includes David Hunter (Waitress; The Time Travellers Wife) , Adam Garcia (Coyote Ugly; Wicked) and John Owen-Jones (Les Mis; Phantom of the Oprea) amongst some other brilliant names the show is running as a concert version at the Savoy Theatre.

IF/THEN is the hit musical by Pulitzer Prize and Tony Award-winning creators Tom Kitt and Brian Yorkey. The show follows Elizabeth, a 38-year-old city planner returning to New York after twelve years, ready to rebuild her life in the wake of a recent divorce. Standing at a pivotal crossroads, Elizabeth faces a choice that will send her down two parallel paths, each leading to a radically different future.

The musical has opened to acclaim with with tickets now on general sale. As well as this the second show will have a strong focus on accessibility with BSL interpretation. This is a huge and important commitment for a stage concert and shows the producer’s desire for the production to be as inclusive as possible.

