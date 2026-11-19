"OMG you guys!" LEGALLY BLONDE is more respected now than when it premiered on Broadway in 2007. Today, we explore what happened then, and what has changed since! Joining us is original Broadway "Brooke Wyndam" turned director/choreographer Nikki Snelson (ANNIE GET YOUR GUN, SWEET CHARITY, A CHORUS LINE).
Video: MATTHEW BOURNE'S CINDERELLA 2026 London Trailer
The production reimagines the fairytale as a wartime romance set against the Blitz.
A new trailer for the 2026 London staging of Matthew Bourne'S CINDERELLA offers a look at the production's wartime take on the classic fairytale. The footage introduces the show ahead of its run in the capital.
Matthew Bourne's interpretation of the story places a true war-time romance at its heart. In this version, a chance meeting leads to a magical night for Cinderella and her dashing young RAF pilot. The two are together just long enough to fall in love before the horrors of the Blitz separate them.
The production is presented as a dance show, one of the genres highlighted by Official London Theatre, which lists tickets for the staging on its website. The trailer is part of the lead-up to the London engagement, which sets the familiar fairytale against the backdrop of 1940s London.
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