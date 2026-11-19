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A new trailer for the 2026 London staging of Matthew Bourne'S CINDERELLA offers a look at the production's wartime take on the classic fairytale. The footage introduces the show ahead of its run in the capital.

Matthew Bourne's interpretation of the story places a true war-time romance at its heart. In this version, a chance meeting leads to a magical night for Cinderella and her dashing young RAF pilot. The two are together just long enough to fall in love before the horrors of the Blitz separate them.

The production is presented as a dance show, one of the genres highlighted by Official London Theatre, which lists tickets for the staging on its website. The trailer is part of the lead-up to the London engagement, which sets the familiar fairytale against the backdrop of 1940s London.

The race is on for the UK / West End Awards Voting ends December 31. Who's in the lead right now: Accessibility Champion Choreography of a New Production of a Play or Musical Accessibility Champion 1 Prince Edward Theatre 13% 2 Birmingham Hippodrome 10% 3 National Theatre 9% 4 Soho place 9% 5 Theatre Royal Drury Lane 7% Best Choreography of a New Production of a Play or Musical 1 Connor Gallagher - BEETLEJUICE Prince Edward Theatre 17% 2 Anjali Mehra - CHITTY CHITTY BANG BANG Watermill Theatre 15% 3 Lizzi Gee - RIDE THE CYCLONE Southwark Playhouse Elephant 15% 4 Tom Jackson Greaves - RENT Tom Stoppard Theatre 10% 5 Sydney Diamond - 1518: THE DANCING PLAGUE Edinburgh Festival Fringe 9% Vote now See all standings › Standings are un-audited and update as votes come in.

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