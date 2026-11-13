Jessie Buckley, COMPANY Revival, and More Set for English Touring Theatre's 2027/28 Season

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English Touring Theatre has unveiled its 2027/28 season, featuring Jessie Buckley in the world premiere of AFTERBIRTH, a new revival of COMPANY directed by Jay Miller, and a UK tour of ROMEO AND JULIET. The season also includes new works by Sami Ibrahim, Linda McLean, and Lettie Precious.

Casting is announced for the world premiere of Pericles, Prince of Lebanon by Sami Ibrahim inspired by Shakespeare's tragicomedy, set across modern-day Lebanon, Syria, Turkey, Greece and Libya.

Directed by ETT Artistic Director Richard Twyman, Ibrahim's new version brings this ancient story of displacement into urgent conversation with the present. Co-produced with Bristol Old Vic (25 Feb - 20 Mar 2027) and Théâtres de la Ville de Luxembourg (14 - 16 Apr 2027) in association with MMXX.

Casting is announced for a new UK tour of Romeo and Juliet directed by Chelsea Walker, co-produced with The Royal Lyceum Theatre Edinburgh (30 Jan - 27 Feb 2027), Leeds Playhouse (3 - 20 Mar) and Nottingham Playhouse (20 Apr - 8 May), and also touring to Yvonne Arnaud, Guildford (23 - 27 Mar) and Northern Stage, Newcastle (13 - 17 Apr), with new cast artwork also revealed today.

ETT and The Yard Theatre today announce a major revival of Stephen Sondheim and George Furth's record-breaking hit comedy musical Company, marking The Yard Theatre's first ever musical production, to be directed by Yard Artistic Director Jay Miller (27 May - 10 Jul) and touring to Theatr Clwyd (9 - 18 Sep) and venues across the UK.

The world premiere of The Ferry exploring county lines exploitation tours Scotland in Spring 2027. Written by acclaimed Scottish playwright Linda McLean, inspired by an original idea by Paul Rattray, directed by Tron's Artistic Director Jemima Levick, as previously announced. Co-produced with Dundee Rep Theatre (6 Feb - 20 Feb), Glasgow's Tron Theatre (23 Feb - 6 Mar) and Edinburgh Traverse (9-20 Mar).

The world premiere of Twelve Letters to My Name, Lettie Precious' deeply personal coming-of-age story about what it means to grow up between different worlds, at Sheffield Theatres Playhouse (12-26 Jun), co-produced by Sheffield Theatres, ETT and Graeae.

Oscar winner Jessie Buckley will star in the world premiere of Afterbirth, co-produced by the Royal Court and ETT in association with Brian & Dayna Lee, opening in 2028 at the Royal Court's Jerwood Theatre Downstairs (15 Jan - 26 Feb 2028). This funny, furious and unflinching story about the disorienting reality of life after birth is written by Nina Segal and directed by Maria Aberg, as previously announced.

ETT Artistic Director and Joint CEO Richard Twyman and Executive Producer and Joint CEO Sophie Scull said:

“Our 2027/28 season brings together four fearless world premieres alongside two much-loved classics, and marks our biggest year ever.

At a time when opportunities for touring work are increasingly under pressure, the scale and ambition of this season feels particularly significant. We're proud to be taking our work to audiences across the UK and Europe, working with an extraordinary range of partners including Bristol Old Vic, Théâtres de la Ville de Luxembourg, Royal Court, The Royal Lyceum Theatre Edinburgh, Leeds Playhouse, Nottingham Playhouse, Dundee Rep, the Tron, the Traverse, MMXX, Sheffield Playhouse, Graeae, Theatr Clwyd and The Yard.

This season brings an exceptional breadth and variety of work, from urgent new stories that speak profoundly to the times we're living in, to great works reimagined by visionary artists. This is theatre that is ambitious and unapologetically theatrical; work that challenges, surprises and connects with audiences while engaging with the world around us in all its complexity.”

Pericles, Prince of Lebanon

WORLD PREMIERE

ETT, Bristol Old Vic and Théâtres de la Ville de Luxembourg

in association with MMXX present

Pericles, Prince of Lebanon

A play by Sami Ibrahim (with Shakespeare)

Directed by Richard Twyman

Bristol Old Vic

25 February - 20 March 2027

Press performance: Wednesday 3 March 2027

Théâtres de la Ville de Luxembourg

14 - 16 April 2027

ETT Artistic Director Richard Twyman directs the world premiere of Pericles, Prince of Lebanon by Sami Ibrahim (Two Palestinians Go Dogging, Multiple Casualty Incident), inspired by Shakespeare's tragicomedy. Set in modern day Lebanon, Syria, Turkey, Greece and Libya, Ibrahim's brand new version brings this ancient story of displacement into urgent contact with the present, where today's defining crisis is found hiding inside Shakespeare's most compassionate play. It opens at Bristol Old Vic (25 February - 20 March 2027 with press night on 3 March 2027) and continues to Théâtres de la Ville de Luxembourg (14 - 16 April 2027).

Featuring an international cast led by Amer Hlehel (The Voice of Hind Rajab, Taha) as Pericles, and Sayyid Aki (Bengal Tiger at the Baghdad Zoo, Slow Horses) as Cleon, Laura Hanna (Twelfth Night, Or What You Will, Otherland) as Thaisa, Osloob, (founding member of the pioneering Palestinian hip-hop group Katibeh 5) as on-stage musician and vocalist, Raad Rawi (Kyoto, The Taxidermists Daughter) as Father and Lysimachus, Sarah Seggari (Anna Karenina, Casualty) as Dionyza, and Miltos Yerolemou (Game of Thrones, The Crown) as Antiochus, Simonides and Leonine.

'The same tales have been told for thousands of years. Nothing changes'

A father and daughter, separated by war, scattered across borders; this is a story of survival and hope. Pericles traces their journey from Syria to Lebanon, Turkey, Libya and Greece. Ibrahim's new adaptation sets Shakespeare's original verse against modern-day language, asking what happens to love when two people no longer share the words to express it.

A story we have seen play out across the centuries - and one that is still unfolding. Featuring a UK-based and international cast and creative team, this is Shakespeare for today.

The creative team brings together Writer Sami Ibrahim, Director Richard Twyman, Set and Costume Designer Ana Inés Jabares-Pita, Lighting Designer Simisola Majekodunmi, Sound Designer Donato Wharton, Composer Osloob, Movement Director Maher Abdul Moaty, Casting Director Jacob Sparrow and Associate Director Ashton Laffineur.

Sami Ibrahim, Writer, said, “I'm so excited to bring Pericles to the stage with ETT and particularly with Richard as director. We've been wrestling with the text for years and it's been a thrilling challenge to mix the original Shakespeare with modern dialogue and a modern story, tracking the journeys of people fleeing across continents. It's a play about migration and the way families are both torn apart and reunited over decades. I'm aware of how personal a piece it is for both me and Richard so to work on the play together is a privilege and I know it's in very safe hands. Of course, Pericles also features colossal shipwrecks and wrong turns so it's only fitting that the piece should travel across countries to be performed. I can't wait to share it with audiences.”

Richard Twyman, Director, said: “Sami Ibrahim's Pericles is essentially a new play, using the geography of Shakespeare's original to tell a contemporary story of displacement, loss and reunion. It is a beautiful piece about one of the most important conversations of our day: migration, and people fleeing conflict. At its heart are family, fathers and daughters, and the journey to find a home in a hostile world. A work of deep humanity and compassion, it is a necessary tonic in the current debate, and one I hope will resonate with audiences. We've been joined by the most extraordinary team of international and UK-based actors and creatives, and I feel blessed to make this show with such an incredible group of artists.”

NANCY MEDINA, Bristol Old Vic Artistic Director said: “We're proud to be part of Pericles, Prince of Lebanon because it explores migration not simply as a physical journey, but as a deeply emotional experience. Sami Ibrahim's reimagining of Shakespeare's epic play asks what it means to leave home and seek a place to belong. Bringing this story to our stage with an international cast and our co-producing partners is an exciting opportunity to explore those questions together.”

Pericles is co-produced with long-term collaborators Bristol Old Vic and Théâtres de la Ville de Luxembourg, and made in association with MMXX.

Romeo and Juliet

ETT, Royal Lyceum Theatre Edinburgh, Leeds Playhouse and Nottingham Playhouse present

Romeo and Juliet

By William Shakespeare

Directed by Chelsea Walker

The Royal Lyceum Theatre Edinburgh

30 January - 27 February

Press night 4 February 2027

Leeds Playhouse

3 - 20 March 2027

Yvonne Arnaud Theatre, Guildford

23 - 27 March 2027

Nottingham Playhouse

20 April - 8 May 2027

Northern Stage, Newcastle

13 - 17 April 2027

Shakespeare's lovesick tragedy Romeo and Juliet receives a visceral, contemporary new adaptation on a UK tour from January 2027. Award-winning director Chelsea Walker (A Streetcar Named Desire, Cougar) returns to ETT with this new production. Romeo and Juliet opens at the The Royal Lyceum Theatre Edinburgh (30 January - 27 February, with press night on 4 February 2027) before embarking on tour to Leeds Playhouse (3 - 20 March), Yvonne Arnaud Theatre, Guildford (23 - 27 March), Northern Stage, Newcastle (13 - 17 April) and Nottingham Playhouse (20 April - 8 May).

The full cast announced today includes Matthew Anthony Ralph who will be making his professional stage debut as Romeo opposite Lauren Conroy (Dear Evan Hansen, The Sound of Music) as Juliet. They are joined by Catrin Aaron (Henry V, Romeo and Julie) as Sister, Marlowe Chan-Reeves (Shetland, Much Ado About Nothing) as Paris, Ryan Hunter (King Lear, Macbeth) as Tybalt, award-winning Scottish actor Lewis MacDougall (House of the Dragon, Sweat) as Mercutio, Adam McNamara (Peer Gynt, Harry Potter and The Cursed Child) as Capulet, Okiki Oladapo, also making his stage debut, as Benvolio, and Screen International's Rising Scotland Star Anna Russell-Martin (Bacchae, The Hen Night) as Nurse.

A pair of teenagers fall madly in love while their families violently tear each other apart. An explosive, urgent tale of forbidden love, secrets, loyalty and grief, where one wrong decision can change everything. What do you do when your fate is already sealed, but you're falling in love for the very first time? A love that refuses to stay in the past, enduring, unending and unbroken.

These violent delights have violent ends.

The creative team brings together Director Chelsea Walker, Designer Georgia Lowe, Sound Designer Pete Malkin, Lighting Designer Lizzie Powell, Video Designer Lewis Den Hertog, Composer Max Perryment, Movement and Intimacy Director Lucy Hinds, Casting Director Becky Paris, Fight Director Carter Ferguson and Associate Director Vaila Anderson.

Chelsea Walker, Director, said: “I am thrilled to join forces with ETT, The Royal Lyceum Theatre Edinburgh, Leeds Playhouse and Nottingham Playhouse to direct Romeo and Juliet. It's a play I've always wanted to direct, and it feels more urgent and moving now than ever before, in a world where decisions are made in the blink of an eye and people are forced to grow up younger and younger. We have put together a really exciting, talented company of actors and creatives. I can't wait to start rehearsals with them in Edinburgh - we're ready to breathe new life into Shakespeare's ever-resonant masterpiece”

Romeo and Juliet is a co-production with ETT, The Royal Lyceum Theatre Edinburgh, Leeds Playhouse and Nottingham Playhouse.

Company

ETT and The Yard Theatre in Association with Theatr Clwyd

Company

By Stephen Sondheim

Directed by Jay Miller

The Yard Theatre

27 May to 10 July 2027

Press night: 8 June 2027

Theatr Clwyd

9 September - 18 September

A brand new production of Stephen Sondheim and George Furth's record-breaking Tony-Award nominated comedy musical Company will open at The Yard Theatre, directed by The Yard's Olivier Award-winning Artistic Director Jay Miller (The Glass Menagerie, The Flea). It marks the first musical ever staged by The Yard in Hackney Wick where it will run from 27 May to 10 July 2027, with press night on 8 June 2027, followed by Theatr Clwyd from 9 September - 18 September 2027 before embarking on a national tour, with further dates to be announced.

Today, Bobby turns 35. Bobby has lovers, Bobby has friends, Bobby has nothing in his apartment.

Bobby's lovers want to know where this is going. Bobby's friends are getting married, starting a family, or getting divorced. Everyone in his life has made some decisions. (Is Bobby a bit gay?)

Bobby can't decide.

Stephen Sondheim's classic musical comedy, directed by The Yard's Olivier Award-winning Jay Miller, about the life you're supposed to be living.

Jay Miller, Director, said: “Company is one of the best pieces of theatre ever written. Everyone goes through that stretch of their life where everyone around them seems to know something they don't, or be someone they aren't. Bobby's still in it. I can't wait to get started.”

ETT Artistic Director and Joint CEO Richard Twyman and Executive Producer and Joint CEO Sophie Scull said: “Jay is a visionary director whose work over recent years has been consistently bold, surprising, and theatrically adventurous. Bringing that sensibility to Sondheim's Company, a musical loved by so many, is hugely exciting. We're delighted to be making it with him and the team at The Yard and look forward to sharing it with audiences in London and across the UK.”

Ashleigh Wheeler, The Yard Executive Director, said: “We've been wanting to do a musical for ages but to make it happen we needed the support, input and verve of incredible partners. We're so happy to be making this work for audiences in London and around the country with ETT and Theatr Clwyd. As Sondheim put it, 'three is company, safe and cheery.”

This new production of Company is presented by ETT and The Yard Theatre in association with Theatr Clwyd.

The Ferry

WORLD PREMIERE

Dundee Rep Theatre, Tron Theatre, Traverse Theatre and ETT present

The Ferry

By Linda McLean, inspired by an original idea by Paul Rattray

Director Jemima Levick

Dundee Rep Theatre

6 - 20 February

Press performance 11 February

Tron Theatre, Glasgow

23 February - 6 March

Traverse Theatre, Edinburgh

9 - 20 March

The world premiere of The Ferry, a powerful new play by acclaimed Scottish playwright Linda McLean (The Long Drop, Citizens Theatre), inspired by an original idea by Paul Rattray, and directed by Tron Theatre Artistic Director Jemima Levick (Stand & Deliver: The Lee Jeans Sit In), explores family, grief, exploitation and at its heart is the relationship between care and control. The Ferry previews at Dundee Rep Theatre from Saturday 6 February, with press night on 11 February, and runs until 20 February, before touring to Tron Theatre, Glasgow from 23 February to 6 March, and Traverse Theatre, Edinburgh from 9 to 20 March.

Fifteen years old, newly orphaned, and trying to keep his head above water, Freddy is offered a job and a train ticket from Glasgow to Dundee from a new acquaintance, Chris. At the end of the line is Broughty Ferry, a place his mum always spoke about, somewhere life might have been different. Darren is a recovering heroin user caring for his dad Rab, whose dementia is getting worse, while his aunt June is doing what she can to look out for them. When Freddy arrives, their lives are pulled together and the world around them starts to close in.

Accompanying the production will be a programme of outreach activity, engaging with young people and communities within each of the touring cities.

The Ferry is a co-production with Dundee Rep Theatre, Tron Theatre, Traverse Theatre and ETT.

Twelve Letters To My Name

WORLD PREMIERE

A Sheffield Theatres, ETT and Graeae Production

Twelve Letters To My Name

By Lettie Precious

Sheffield Theatres, Playhouse

12 - 26 Jun 2027

Lettie Precious' deeply personal coming-of-age story Twelve Letters To My Name about what it means to grow up between different worlds is at Sheffield Theatres, Playhouse from 12 - 26 Jun 2027.

“Miss struggles to curl her tongue around every syllable of the name my father so proudly gave me. Say it!”

Tobi and Jay, the only two Africans in the class, are lambs to the slaughter.

Newly arrived to England, Sheffield, they are forced to navigate a new life alongside the quiet ache of home. As they struggle to hold onto their names, and themselves, they find connection in unexpected places and in the bonds they form with one another.

Originally developed through ETT's Nationwide Voices programme, supported by the John Ellerman Foundation

Afterbirth

WORLD PREMIERE

Royal Court Theatre and English Touring Theatre in association with Brian & Dayna Lee present

Afterbirth

By Nina Segal

Directed by Maria Aberg

Royal Court Theatre

15 January - 26 February 2028

Press Performance: 24 January 2028

In 2028, Oscar-winner Jessie Buckley (Hamnet, Cabaret) will star in the world premiere of Afterbirth, an English Touring Theatre commission supported by The Royal Court Theatre where it will run in the Jerwood Theatre Downstairs from 15 January - 26 February 2028.

This funny, furious and unflinching story about the disorienting reality of life after birth is written by Royal Court Associate Playwright Nina Segal (Cow|Deer, Antigone Exits) and directed by Maria Aberg ([BLANK]) with set and costume design by Rosanna Vize (The Other Place).

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