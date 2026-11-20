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Written by Molly Peck

Freddie Mercury has the stretch between Big Ben and the London Eye to play Live Aid. Shakespeare has a cue in the West End, and a Harry Potter spoof unfolds near Australia House (the location used as Gringotts in the films). Because London itself supplies the cues for much of the dialogue, a sudden traffic diversion can take a landmark out of the picture before the actor even reaches the line.

The Fun Tour is a London-based comedy production by creator and director Bardo Muñoz (who goes by Bardo professionally) that brings music, sketch comedy and audience participation aboard a sightseeing bus. Since beginning development in 2023 and opening to the public on 17th September 2025, the show has logged around 160 performances for approximately 3,000 passengers, with Bardo overseeing the concept, script, characters, casting and rehearsals. Working with a fixed script against a route that can change at a moment's notice, Bardo describes the piece as "essentially 100% scripted," with even much of the crowd work pre-planned. The only genuine improvisation lies in how the cast react to life outside the bus: a red light alters how long the actors have, while a passer-by on the pavement can change what they do with the time. When passengers join in, how much of what happens next is actually up to them?

The limits of immersive theatre

Punchdrunk (founded by Felix Barrett in 2000) took audience mobility as the core of its productions, with its 2003 London version of Sleep No More (an adaptation of Macbeth) serving as a prime example. In that production, audience members were free to wander through a derelict school and decide which scenes they wished to experience. On The Fun Tour, by contrast, passengers stay in their seats while a scene passes out of view the moment the bus turns a corner; Bardo has to make a fixed route feel as though it is responding to the people on it.

Passengers can sing, play games and respond to the performers, yet Bardo's script dictates precisely when these interactions take place. A passenger can choose whether to join in, and that degree of control is entirely reasonable in a production that must reach specific geographical markers on schedule. While a pre-arranged exchange can still feel funny or surprising for the participant, the audience are ultimately invited to help deliver the show rather than to exercise any real agency over where it goes.

Pairing characters with landmarks along the route turns the cast into effective signposts, particularly for visitors who may recognise the personas long before they know anything about the location. Yet this reliance on borrowed cultural icons carries an artistic trade-off. Freddie Mercury, Shakespeare and Harry Potter all arrive with built-in cultural associations that allow a writer to establish the premise immediately—a useful shorthand in a fast-moving variety show, though recognition is only the first stage of parody. Strong comic writing has to interrogate or subvert its source material beyond simply placing a familiar face in an incongruous setting. Harry Potter outside the building that stood in for Gringotts makes an excellent sightseeing tip; as a piece of comedy, the pairing still needs a punchline. How much of the humour is actually Bardo's, and how much rests on the audience's affection for the original?

Directing a stage that refuses to stand still

Bardo's rehearsals started with posture and balance. Because the actors must deliver lines and switch characters while the bus is braking, accelerating and turning, initial rehearsals focused on physical stability before progressing to entrances and subtler comic timing. Drawing on his training in improvisation and clowning at the AADA and UBC—and the classic discipline of making an audience laugh without uttering a word—Bardo treats physical composure as the foundation of the performance. On a moving stage that offers actors little room to recover, even a minor gesture demands physical confidence when the floor may have shifted by the time the audience sees the joke.

Bardo cites The Play That Goes Wrong as a key influence. In that West End farce, each catastrophe has its exact cue, and the cast know precisely when a piece of scenery is meant to give way; The Fun Tour demands comparable precision because an unexpected stop can interrupt a gesture halfway through. In one show the actor knows exactly when to lose their footing; in the other, the bus driver makes that decision for them. Even so, logistical difficulty alone does not guarantee theatrical depth—a production can be grueling to stage and still have very little to say. Bardo's choice of venue is justified only when the physical motion, the passing streets and the point-blank proximity of the passengers actively transform what a scene can achieve. If the same material would play just as effectively in a static room, the bus becomes an elaborate production constraint rather than an expressive medium.

Traffic remains by far the biggest source of disruption. When a scene written to match a specific view has to be truncated, delayed or scrapped because congestion holds up the route, the cast pivot to a repertoire of backup games, songs and dances. "We turned every traffic jam into an opportunity to generate more material," Bardo says, equipping the actors with rehearsed routines for delays whose duration nobody on board can predict. The real directorial challenge comes when traffic starts moving again: an interactive game needs enough breathing room to be worth playing, yet the approaching landmark has a cue of its own.

The downside of this approach is that virtually every delay is treated as a void requiring immediate distraction. In the theatre, a pause can be used to build anticipation, to let a joke settle or—for a passenger who also came to see London—to simply look out over the city, where a quiet minute at the window has its own appeal. In Bardo's contingency plan, however, even a standstill serves as an automatic cue for the cast to perform. A string of well-executed songs and games can carry an audience through a traffic jam without necessarily strengthening the piece as theatre.

When the audience changes the script

Bardo has also reshaped the production in response to life on the street. After spotting pedestrians dancing along Westminster Bridge, he adapted that sequence to incorporate passers-by; similarly, the 'Make a Horse Guard Laugh' routine grew out of an occasion where, as Bardo puts it, the guards actually laughed at the bus as it rolled past. These adjustments reflect a director keen to observe what sort of unscripted encounter generates a spark and fold it back into rehearsal. Yet they also highlight the paradox of codifying a happy accident into a repeatable routine when the next crowd on the pavement may not play along.

The Freddie Mercury sequence is particularly illuminating in this regard. Staging a Live Aid tribute is an absurdly outsized conceit for the aisle of a small bus: while the passengers inside join the chorus, a pedestrian outside catches only a fleeting glimpse of stadium rock through a passing window. The joke is immediately legible in concept, yet whether it lands when the street offers no reaction is another question entirely. Bardo can cue his Mercury, but the people on the pavement keep their own time. Because real theatrical tension lives in the few seconds before a stranger decides whether to engage, a show built on street encounters needs an answer for both apathy and enthusiasm.

Sustaining that balance depends heavily on Bardo's casting model. He looks for performers who are comfortable in their own skin, receptive to direction and eager to contribute material in rehearsal, even as the finished show remains a tightly controlled structure. The constant need for revision makes that structural discipline vital: any new song or audience game must fit the exact stretch of road between two landmarks and suit the cast performing that day. That iterative process carries an inherent editorial risk—a show can easily accumulate crowd-pleasing routines while losing its dramatic shape, making the director's decision of which popular numbers to cut just as decisive as what to keep.

Beyond the novelty of a moving stage

Across 160 performances, The Fun Tour has given its ensemble repeated opportunities to test a structured routine against fresh passengers and shifting road conditions. Operating within the tradition of physical comedy, parody, scripted audience participation and site-specific performance, Bardo has engineered workable solutions to a knotty set of staging problems: rehearsing on a moving vehicle, anchoring dramatic cues to a living cityscape and maintaining a reservoir of backup material for inevitable delays. Navigating a live route through central London is his defining directorial challenge rather than the invention of a wholly new theatrical form. His strongest decisions lie in his command of the cramped physical space and his choreography of the performers within it; his less convincing impulse is the insistence that every pause in traffic must be filled with another joke or song. With characters this familiar, the writing comes under particular scrutiny once the initial pleasure of recognition fades.

Perhaps his sharpest piece of direction is the invitation to make a Horse Guard laugh. The guard still gets to decide how the scene ends.

Photo Credit: Bardo