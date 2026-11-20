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Ready to see your next West End show? Of course you are! Let BroadwayWorld and Ticketmaster be your guide to which plays and musicals are the most buzz-worthy this week. Check out the shows we recommend that you should snag tickets to this week!

Billy Elliot

Set in a northern town during the miners’ strike of 1984/5, the show follows Billy’s journey from the boxing ring to the ballet class, where he discovers a passion for dance that will change his life forever.

As Billy dares to dream, his courage unites his family, inspires his community, and proves the transformative power of art. Brought to life by the award-winning creative team behind the film, with iconic music by Elton John, Billy Elliot is an extraordinary theatrical experience that has captivated audiences around the world.

Hamlet Hail to the Thief

Shakespeare’s great tragedy and Radiohead’s critically acclaimed album collide for a mesmerising live experience that fuses theatre, music and movement. Elsinore has a new ruler, and the air bites. Hamlet Hail to the Thief centres on Hamlet and Ophelia’s awakening to the lies and corruption infecting their war-like state.

In this witching hour, when ghosts reveal wild and hurling truths, hectic pulses through the blood of its citizens.

When minds and hearts are overthrown, music speaks loudly.

Read More: Review Roundup: The RSC's HAMLET HAIL TO THE THIEF Transfers To London

The Humans

When professor Andrew Martin has a mathematical breakthrough, an outsider from another world arrives to intervene before this discovery wreaks havoc on the universe. By forcing his way into Andrew's life, alongside the professor's wife and teenage son, this mysterious being confronts mankind's wild contradictions, and questions what it means to love, to belong, and to be human.

A hugely entertaining, funny and touching new play, The Humans lays bare the beautiful absurdity of being alive and might just leave you seeing the world a little differently.

Read More: Matt Smith Will Lead World Premiere of THE HUMANS in the West End

The Hunger Games: On Stage

Save up to 26%

Based on the original Hunger Games story, this gripping tale of courage, defiance and unbreakable human spirit, follows the fearless heroine Katniss Everdeen on her journey of self-discovery, as she emerges as a beacon of rebellion and hope. Multi award-winning playwright Conor McPherson (Girl from the North Country, The Weir) and Director Matthew Dunster (2:22 – A Ghost Story, Hangmen, The Pillowman), will bring this powerful story to life on stage, using extraordinary stunts and illusions in an epic, unforgettable, theatrical experience.