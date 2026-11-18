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Footage from the sitzprobe for CINDERELLA at Lyric Hammersmith shows The Acting Company and the show's band coming together for the first time to sing through the pantomime's songs. The clip follows the first day the musicians and performers worked together on the score ahead of the production's run.

In the video, a speaker explains that the sitzprobe brings the full company and band together "for the very first time to sing through all the songs in the show." The music is described as including familiar tunes, with "a bit of pop, bit of hip-hop" alongside older songs and modern pop numbers. The band lineup includes guitars, drums and keys.

Speakers in the clip also outline the approach to the production. One says the aim is to "keep a fairy tale world alive" while giving it a modern contemporary edge, and another describes the show as "fairy tale with a huge injection of neon and disco." CINDERELLA plays at the Lyric until 03 January 2027, following its opening on 14 November 2026.

The race is on for the UK / West End Awards Voting ends December 31. Who's in the lead right now: Accessibility Champion Choreography of a New Production of a Play or Musical Accessibility Champion 1 Soho place 100% Best Choreography of a New Production of a Play or Musical 1 Tinovimbanashe Sibanda - PAPER STARS Barnfield Theatre 50% 2 Wanjin Li - CHUNXIANG’S SCHOOLROOM PRANK C ARTS 50% Vote now See all standings › Standings are un-audited and update as votes come in.

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Related Stories 1 Cast Set for CINDERELLA at Lyric Hammersmith Theatre

The Lyric Hammersmith Theatre announced the full cast for its pantomime production of CINDERELLA, written by Joel Horwood and directed by Robin Belfield, featuring Chrissie Bhima in the title role.