"OMG you guys!" LEGALLY BLONDE is more respected now than when it premiered on Broadway in 2007. Today, we explore what happened then, and what has changed since! Joining us is original Broadway "Brooke Wyndam" turned director/choreographer Nikki Snelson (ANNIE GET YOUR GUN, SWEET CHARITY, A CHORUS LINE).
Video: Inside the CINDERELLA Sitzprobe at Lyric Hammersmith
The pantomime's score mixes pop, hip-hop and older tunes, performed with guitars, drums and keys.
Footage from the sitzprobe for CINDERELLA at Lyric Hammersmith shows The Acting Company and the show's band coming together for the first time to sing through the pantomime's songs. The clip follows the first day the musicians and performers worked together on the score ahead of the production's run.
In the video, a speaker explains that the sitzprobe brings the full company and band together "for the very first time to sing through all the songs in the show." The music is described as including familiar tunes, with "a bit of pop, bit of hip-hop" alongside older songs and modern pop numbers. The band lineup includes guitars, drums and keys.
Speakers in the clip also outline the approach to the production. One says the aim is to "keep a fairy tale world alive" while giving it a modern contemporary edge, and another describes the show as "fairy tale with a huge injection of neon and disco." CINDERELLA plays at the Lyric until 03 January 2027, following its opening on 14 November 2026.
The cast includes Chrissie Bhima as Cinderella, Donna Berlin as Suella, Ashh Blackwood as Buttons, Colin Burnicle as Muruduth/Fairy Kween, Lauryn Redding as Mikayla/Dandini and Durone Stokes as Prince M. Charming, with Sameer Dhanjee, Ellie Seaton and Liza Stevenson in the ensemble. As detailed in BroadwayWorld's casting announcement, the pantomime is written by Joel Horwood and directed by Robin Belfield. The creative team also includes Set and Costume Designer Janet Bird, Lighting Designer Sally Ferguson, Composer Corin Buckeridge, Sound Designer Holly Khan, Choreographer Georgina Lamb and Musical Director Ashton Moore, with casting by Richard Johnston.
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