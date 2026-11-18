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A short teaser for SLEEPING BEAUTY, the pantomime coming to Bristol Hippodrome this Christmas, has been shared by the venue. The clip is built around a bit of comic banter, opening with the line that a princess was cursed to sleep for a hundred years.

The teaser plays on the fairy tale's premise of a cursed princess and an enchanted sleep, adding a local twist with a narrator reporting the "wicked fairy car boss causing mischief in Bristol." The wicked fairy interrupts the report to object, and a second character then bursts in to say it is in charge of mischief "round here," prompting an exasperated reply of "Oh, for goodness sake, not you again."

The production is the Hippodrome's festive pantomime offering for the Christmas season, with tickets sold through ATG Tickets. The clip closes by directing viewers to book for the run.

ATG has also been promoting the title at other venues. A separate preview for the production at Milton Keynes Theatre was covered in BroadwayWorld's report on that SLEEPING BEAUTY pantomime, which is produced by Crossroads Pantomimes and features Alexandra Burke as Carabosse.

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