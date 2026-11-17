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A new teaser for DESIRE UNDER THE ELMS offers a first glimpse of the Almeida Theatre's staging of Eugene O'Neill's drama, directed by Ebenezer Bamgboye and starring Zackary Momoh in a new version of the play.

The play centers on Eben and his half-brothers, who work on their family farm while dreaming of the future. Peter and Simeon plan to escape, while Eben wants the farm for himself. Those plans are put on hold until their father, Ephraim, returns after disappearing without a word two months earlier. He does not come back alone, and his unexpected companion upends both the family's status quo and the brothers' imagined futures.

O'Neill is a four-time Pulitzer Prize winner, and the play is inspired by Greek tragedy. It is described as a family drama that pits the passion of the heart against the reason of the mind. Bamgboye, a former Almeida Resident Director whose credits include The Lonely Londoners, leads the production. Momoh's screen credits include Seven Seconds and Harriet.

The Almeida Theatre's production opens on Tuesday 17 November, with previews from Tuesday 10 November, and runs until Wednesday 23 December.

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