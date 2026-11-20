NEW! UK Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for UK & beyond. No password required. Sign Up







A new trailer for THE LITTLE MATCH GIRL previews the production's 2026 run in London. The footage, shared by London Theatre, introduces the winter story ahead of its appearance on the capital's stage.

The show is set on a snow-covered Christmas Eve in an imaginary Italian town. It follows a young girl who travels through the streets with a single final match to keep her warm. Along the way she encounters moments of humanity and hardship, in a tale built around hope, compassion and imagination.

The production joins a run of seasonal and fairy-tale titles previewed for London audiences this year. BroadwayWorld also covered a trailer for MATTHEW BOURNE'S CINDERELLA, the dance interpretation of another well-known fairytale set during the Blitz.

The race is on for the UK / West End Awards Voting ends December 31. Who's in the lead right now: Accessibility Champion Choreography of a New Production of a Play or Musical Accessibility Champion 1 Birmingham Hippodrome 12% 2 Prince Edward Theatre 11% 3 Bridge Theatre 10% 4 National Theatre 9% 5 Theatre Royal Drury Lane 8% Best Choreography of a New Production of a Play or Musical 1 Connor Gallagher - BEETLEJUICE Prince Edward Theatre 16% 2 Tom Jackson Greaves - RENT Tom Stoppard Theatre 11% 3 Anjali Mehra - CHITTY CHITTY BANG BANG Watermill Theatre 10% 4 Leah Hill - KINKY BOOTS London Coliseum 10% 5 Lizzi Gee - RIDE THE CYCLONE Southwark Playhouse Elephant 10% Vote now See all standings › Standings are un-audited and update as votes come in.

Broadway news in your inbox

Weekly top stories - unsubscribe anytime. Text me breaking news - biggest stories on your phone

× You've Got Tickets! When are you seeing ? Add to Upcoming