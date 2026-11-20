"OMG you guys!" LEGALLY BLONDE is more respected now than when it premiered on Broadway in 2007. Today, we explore what happened then, and what has changed since! Joining us is original Broadway "Brooke Wyndam" turned director/choreographer Nikki Snelson (ANNIE GET YOUR GUN, SWEET CHARITY, A CHORUS LINE).
Video: THE LITTLE MATCH GIRL 2026 London Trailer
The winter tale follows a girl through snow-covered streets, meeting moments of humanity and hardship.
A new trailer for THE LITTLE MATCH GIRL previews the production's 2026 run in London. The footage, shared by London Theatre, introduces the winter story ahead of its appearance on the capital's stage.
The show is set on a snow-covered Christmas Eve in an imaginary Italian town. It follows a young girl who travels through the streets with a single final match to keep her warm. Along the way she encounters moments of humanity and hardship, in a tale built around hope, compassion and imagination.
The production joins a run of seasonal and fairy-tale titles previewed for London audiences this year. BroadwayWorld also covered a trailer for MATTHEW BOURNE'S CINDERELLA, the dance interpretation of another well-known fairytale set during the Blitz.
Weekly top stories - unsubscribe anytime.
Popular episode