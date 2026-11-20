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A new teaser for PINOCCHIO THE MUSICAL at Shakespeare's Globe shows the title character interrupting a Globe Theatre tour with a flurry of questions. In the clip, a guide closes the tour and asks whether anyone has questions, and Pinocchio pushes to the front. "Was Shakespeare a puppet? What is the Globe? Why is it called a 'play' if it's sooo serious?" he asks, before adding, "What's the opposite of a carrot?"

PINOCCHIO THE MUSICAL is a new musical with live music, written by Charlie Josephine and Jim Fortune and directed by Globe Associate Artistic Director Sean Holmes. It is recommended for audiences aged 5 and up. Josephine's credits include Cowbois at the Royal Court, while Fortune's include Mr Gum and the Dancing Bear at The National Theatre.

The production returns to The Globe Theatre in London this winter and plays from November 28, 2026 through January 3, 2027. Tickets for standing groundling places start at £5. According to the Globe, the production has drawn press notices including The Guardian, the Independent and WhatsOnStage.

The race is on for the UK / West End Awards Voting ends December 31. Who's in the lead right now: Accessibility Champion Choreography of a New Production of a Play or Musical Accessibility Champion 1 Birmingham Hippodrome 12% 2 Prince Edward Theatre 11% 3 Bridge Theatre 10% 4 National Theatre 9% 5 Theatre Royal Drury Lane 8% Best Choreography of a New Production of a Play or Musical 1 Connor Gallagher - BEETLEJUICE Prince Edward Theatre 16% 2 Tom Jackson Greaves - RENT Tom Stoppard Theatre 11% 3 Anjali Mehra - CHITTY CHITTY BANG BANG Watermill Theatre 10% 4 Leah Hill - KINKY BOOTS London Coliseum 10% 5 Lizzi Gee - RIDE THE CYCLONE Southwark Playhouse Elephant 10% Vote now See all standings › Standings are un-audited and update as votes come in.

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