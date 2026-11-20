"OMG you guys!" LEGALLY BLONDE is more respected now than when it premiered on Broadway in 2007. Today, we explore what happened then, and what has changed since! Joining us is original Broadway "Brooke Wyndam" turned director/choreographer Nikki Snelson (ANNIE GET YOUR GUN, SWEET CHARITY, A CHORUS LINE).
Video: PINOCCHIO THE MUSICAL Returns to Shakespeare's Globe
The new family musical is written by Charlie Josephine and Jim Fortune and recommended for ages 5 and up.
A new teaser for PINOCCHIO THE MUSICAL at Shakespeare's Globe shows the title character interrupting a Globe Theatre tour with a flurry of questions. In the clip, a guide closes the tour and asks whether anyone has questions, and Pinocchio pushes to the front. "Was Shakespeare a puppet? What is the Globe? Why is it called a 'play' if it's sooo serious?" he asks, before adding, "What's the opposite of a carrot?"
PINOCCHIO THE MUSICAL is a new musical with live music, written by Charlie Josephine and Jim Fortune and directed by Globe Associate Artistic Director Sean Holmes. It is recommended for audiences aged 5 and up. Josephine's credits include Cowbois at the Royal Court, while Fortune's include Mr Gum and the Dancing Bear at The National Theatre.
The production returns to The Globe Theatre in London this winter and plays from November 28, 2026 through January 3, 2027. Tickets for standing groundling places start at £5. According to the Globe, the production has drawn press notices including The Guardian, the Independent and WhatsOnStage.
The return cast includes Lee Braithwaite reprising the title role, with Kerry Frampton as Fox and Ed Gaughan as Franzini. New to the company are Gabrielle Brooks as Blue Fairy and Colm Gormley as Geppetto, as reported in BroadwayWorld's casting announcement.
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