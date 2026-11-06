Newbury's FESTIVAL OF LIGHT to Return With Handmade Lanterns and Live Samba

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Newbury town centre will be transformed into a spectacular display of light as Corn Exchange Newbury's much-loved annual Festival of Light returns this winter. Bringing together hundreds of handmade lanterns, live music, and communities from across Berkshire, the procession will wind its way along Northbrook Street before gathering in the Market Place. From favourite animals and cartoon characters to imaginative original creations, the festival will showcase lanterns demonstrating the creativity and craftsmanship of local people in a magical celebration for all ages.

Returning favourites Beatroots Bateria Samba Band fill the streets with foot-stomping rhythms. The Newbury-based band invites local people to learn a samba piece and then perform alongside the procession - creating a vibrant soundtrack to the evening.

This year's festival is dedicated to the late Chris Boulton, former Chief Executive of Greenham Trust and a passionate supporter of arts and culture in Newbury. A longstanding friend of Corn Exchange Newbury Trust and its work within the community.

In the lead up to the procession, Corn Exchange Newbury's 101 Outdoor Arts will invite local people to make their very own pyramid lanterns from willow and paper as part of various Lantern Making Workshops (28th November, 29th November). The hugely popular Lantern Making Workshops: For the Brave (5th - 6th December) are now sold out, with participants looking for a creative challenge set to create larger, more elaborate lanterns.

Danielle Corbishley, Head of 101 & Outdoor Arts for the Corn Exchange Newbury comments, 'The Festival of Light grows year on year with over 3000 people now attending the magical candlelit parade. The Lantern Making Workshops at 101 in the run up to the event are an absolute delight for families and friends across generations working together to create their handmade lanterns. The Festival of Light is made possible through the support of Greenham Trust and Arts Council England and its longstanding success a true testament to the passion for creativity and community arts in Newbury.'

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