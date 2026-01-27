VIDEO: West End Stars Perform 'All Our Love' From FIGARO: AN ORIGINAL MUSICAL At The London Palladium

🎭 NEW! UK Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for UK & beyond. ✨ Sign Up





West End performers Cian Eagle-Service and Sophia Goodman will perform the ballad “All Our Love” live at the London Palladium, accompanied by the London Musical Theatre Orchestra. The performance features Cayleigh Capaldi and was recorded during the Figaro: An Original Musical concert presentations in London.

The song is a featured moment from Figaro: An Original Musical, a new work with music and lyrics by Ashley Jana. The performance is available to watch in full on YouTube.

Figaro: An Original Musical is currently in production for Figaro: Reimagined, a new studio album that includes substantial revisions to the book and score by creator Ashley Jana. The project is intended to expand the world of the show in advance of a future commercial stage run.

