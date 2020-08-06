VIDEO: Watch the Trailer For the Immersive Outdoor Experience 'c-o-n-t-a-c-t'

The event will feature 3D sound design which audiences will listen to on their own headphones.

Tickets go on sale today for the UK premiere of c-o-n-t-a-c-t, an immersive outdoor experience with a 3D sound design which audiences will listen to on their own headphones. Tickets can be purchased via TodayTix or the c-o-n-t-a-c-t website from 9am today.

Opening on Monday 31st August, audiences of no more than 15 per show will purchase their tickets online and will then receive a link to download the app which will provide the exact location. The first three London locations confirmed so far are Tower Bridge, Greenwich and Clapham Common. Further locations will be announced in due course.

The show will run for 50 minutes without an interval and audiences will download the audio from the app which is a completely new piece of technology which synchronizes the spectators and actors, allowing the show to play with theatrical concepts and a new form of dramaturgy.

Premiering in France over the summer in a world where social distancing became the 'new normal', this timely story of a moving and unexpected encounter explores the themes of mental health and anxiety through the eyes of Sarah as she is approached by someone she believes to be a stranger. She discovers that he can hear her thoughts but how? Who is this man? Dive into her mind in this unique sensory and immersive new show and experience theatre like never before.

Katy Lipson said: "As soon as I discovered C-o-n-t-a-c-t I was immediately drawn into the creativity and themes of the piece and recognised how relevant the material was and how it was created specifically around the times we are currently living. As a producer, I remain committed to creating opportunities not only for audiences but for the immense talent pool we have in the UK who are currently without many opportunities to perform. I hope the city of London embraces the experience as much as the Parisian audiences."

Co-writers of the piece, Samuel Sené and Gabrielle Jourdain said: "We were driven by the need to reconnect with our profession and with the audience. We wanted to offer an artistic encounter even in the current health context, therefore we have imagined this tailored theatrical experience. To be able to share this feeling again, the one we only feel with live performance. To reunite with Theatre."

Mathilde Moulin said: "We are extremely happy to bring C-o-n-t-a-c-t to London, after its very successful debut in Paris! This socially distanced theatrical experience mixes live performance and new technology to create a brand-new form of theatre, specifically adapted to the period of time we are in. The show is relatable to anyone who has experienced social distancing over several weeks or months, but not only. The audience dives into the characters thoughts. They find themselves immersed in someone else's mind and follow their journey to finding inner peace. We cannot wait for the British audience to come experience it!"

To ensure audience safety, audiences will be asked to purchase paperless tickets through their smartphone and bring their own headphones to wear throughout the performance. The number of audience members is limited to 15 per performance to ensure social distancing can be respected between the cast and audience. Audiences are asked to respect all public health guidelines and wear masks at all times.

