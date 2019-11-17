VIDEO: Watch Lucy St. Louis Sing 'Sleeping Sideways'

Mark Robert Petty, one half of the transatlantic writing team of Anderson & Petty, brought an evening of his musical collaborations to the Union Theatre on Sunday, 10 November.

Mark debuted brand new material from Anderson & Petty, as well as never-before-heard collaborations - which include his work with Dana P. Rowe (The Witches of Eastwick, The Fix), with whom he is developing a brand new musical; Michael Patrick Walker (Alter Boyz); songwriter Lee Noble; and a few other very notable composers with whom he is currently creating brand new songs for upcoming projects.

Watch the video below by West End Video!

The song "Sleeping Sideways", here performed by Lucy St. Louis (Motown, Man Of La Mancha) was written in collaboration with composer Bobby Cronin from the musical Concrete Jungle.

With words and music by Bobby Cronin and additional material by his Mary and Max collaborator Crystal Skillman, Concrete Jungle - a contemporary take on Cyrano de Bergerac - tells the story of love in the catfishing age, where you can be different online versus "in real life". The romantic musical comedy asks, "Why is the truth so hard to face and even harder to tell?".

Mark is also the producer and host of the monthly concert series at Live at Zédel called The Crazy Coqs Presents.





