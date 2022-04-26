VIDEO: Watch An All New Trailer For Deli Segal's One-Woman Show PICKLE

As part of the 'Come What May' festival, Pickle is a one-woman, 60-minute play written and performed by Deli Segal (Ali & Dahlia, Pleasance Theatre), produced by Tanya Truman and directed by Kayla Feldman.

Check out an all new trailer below!

Pickle will open at the Park Theatre next week on Monday 2nd May 2022.

Deli Segal, writer and star of Pickle, said: ""I can't wait to bring Pickle to the Park Theatre next week. It's a chance for people to join our flawed but loveable protagonist, Ari, on her quest for bagels and self-discovery. If you've ever wondered where the chaotic world of Jswipe, Christmas carols and foreskins intersect, Pickle is your answer!"

Here's the shtick: Pickle is an uproarious simcha of a show that explores the intersection between Jewish life and secular life in the UK today.

Told through the female lens and led by an authentic team of Jewish core creatives, it celebrates and satirises contemporary life in North-West London's tight-knit Jewish community.

It tells the story of Ari: Jewish, still living at home with her parents in North-West London and struggling through life in a secular world. But can she get the voice of Jewish guilt out of her head?

Tickets for Pickle are selling fast. Book your tickets today via the Park Theatre Website.