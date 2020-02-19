VIDEO: Todrick Hall and More React to MESSAGE IN A BOTTLE at Peacock Theatre

Sadler's Wells and Universal Music UK present Message In A Bottle, a new dance theatre production by Sadler's Wells Associate Artist Kate Prince, set to the music of 17-time Grammy Award-winning artist Sting.

Message In A Bottle receives its world premiere at Sadler's Wells' West End theatre, The Peacock, from Thursday 6 February - Saturday 21 March 2020, followed by a UK and international tour. Gravity-defying lyrical hip hop dance and breath-taking music combine in an uplifting story of humanity and hope.

Message In A Bottle sees a village alive with joyous celebrations suddenly come under siege. In the chaos, three siblings, Leto, Mati and Tana are separated from their parents; they undertake a perilous journey to new lands and set out on their own extraordinary adventures. Songs include Every Breath You Take, Roxanne, Every Little Thing She Does Is Magic, Walking On The Moon, Englishman In New York, Shape Of My Heart and Fields Of Gold.

After its run at The Peacock, Message In A Bottle tours to Theatre de la Ville Luxembourg (26 - 28 March), The Lowry, Salford (1 - 4 April), Birmingham Hippodrome (8 - 9 April) and MAAG, Zurich (15 April - 3 May), with further international dates to be confirmed.

The production features exceptional dancers from ZooNation: The Kate Prince Company, including Lukas McFarlane as Leto - winner of Sky 1's Got to Dance (2013); Tommy Franzen as Mati - BBC One's So You Think You Can Dance (2010); and Natasha Gooden - Blak Whyte Gray (Boy Blue) - as Tana.

Alongside these outstanding performers, the production also features a multi-award-winning creative team, including Alex Lacamoire (Music Supervisor and New Arrangements), Grammy and Tony Award winner for his work on musicals including Hamilton (2016), In The Heights (2008) and Dear Evan Hansen (2017). Music production and additional arrangements for the show are by multi-Grammy Award winner Martin Terefe, who has written and produced for artists such as Jason Mraz, Sean Mendes, KT Tunstall, Tom Odell and Train. The soundtrack includes new vocals from Sting, as well as guest vocals from award-singing singer and actress Beverley Knight MBE and vocalist and rhythm guitarist of The Specials, Lynval Golding.

The team also comprises set design by Ben Stones (MEN 2011 Award winner for Best Design for Doctor Faustus at the Royal Exchange); video design by Andrzej Goulding (winner of the inaugural Theatre and Technology Award for Creative Innovation in Video Design for Room in 2017); costume design by Anna Fleischle (Olivier Award winner, 2016 for Hangmen); and lighting design by Natasha Chivers (Olivier Award winner, 2007 for Sunday in the Park with George).

Sound design is by David McEwan (Music Producers Guild Award winner (2011)); music co-production and mixing is by Grammy Award-winning Oskar Winberg; and dramaturgy is by Lolita Chakrabarti, whose writing credits include the UK Theatre Award-winning Life Of Pi. Alongside his performing role, Lukas McFarlane appears as Associate Choreographer.





