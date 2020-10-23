VIDEO: THE GREAT GATSBY Reopens in the West End

The immersive show has re-opened at the West End venue IMMERSIVE | LDN after being forced to close down due to the health crisis.

The Guild of Misrule and Immersive Everywhere's THE GREAT GATSBY, created and directed by Alexander Wright, has re-opened at West End venue IMMERSIVE | LDN. The show was forced to close down in March, due to the coronavirus pandemic and subsequent UK shutdown.

Check out a video of opening night below!

'The Great Gatsby' immersive show was relaunched in London with the necessary precautions https://t.co/U3mkBhUyh6 pic.twitter.com/7bIi3ZUQ0P - Reuters (@Reuters) October 23, 2020

Olivier Award winning producers Louis Hartshorn and Brian Hook have re-imagined and re-set the production as an Art Deco Masquerade Ball, with audience members wearing compulsory face coverings to complement their fabulous attire.

The capacity of the venue has been significantly reduced to help patrons - coming as individuals or in household groups - to keep a safe distance from others; and the nature of the show means that audience members can choose where they stand and move throughout the performance, naturally enabling social distancing. The show content has been altered and updated to avoid any activity that would be considered high risk, and the actors have been further trained to keep groups of audience following the story, whilst remaining at a safe distance.

