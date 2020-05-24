VIDEO: PRISCILLA QUEEN OF THE DESERT Cast Members Celebrate Pride With 'Colour My World'

For the first time ever, cast members from all over the world who have all starred in Priscilla Queen of the Desert The Musical have come together in lockdown to celebrate pride.

Their rendition of "Colour My World" comprises of individual videos submitted by each cast member which have been edited together to create a fabulous glittering montage of happiness and uplifting energy.

Original cast members from the Australian production have with teamed up with actors who have starred in the show on Broadway, in London's West End, in UK Tour's, on NCL Cruise Lines, in New Zealand, in the US Touring Production and other productions from across the world.

In these strange and challenging times - their message is simple, "Celebrate the rainbow, enjoy life to the full, and if you ever feel lost just follow the trail of glitter!!! Happy Pride!"

Watch the video below!