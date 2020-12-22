VIDEO: Miranda Pla Creates Animatic for 'Stay' From AMELIE

Concord Theatricals partnered with an incredible animator, Miranda Pla, to create an awesome animatic video using "Stay" from Amélie (Original London Cast Album). The cast album was also just recently nominated for a Grammy Award for Best Musical Theatre Album. It can be listened to here: https://found.ee/amelie-mus.

Amélie is an extraordinary young woman who lives quietly in the world, but loudly in her mind. She covertly improvises small, but surprising acts of kindness that bring joy and mayhem. But when a chance at love comes her way, Amélie realizes that to find happiness she'll have to risk everything and say what's in her heart. Come be inspired by this imaginative dreamer who finds her voice, discovers the power of connection and sees possibility around every corner. In these uncertain times, Amélie is someone to believe in.

Check out the video below!