VIDEO: John Owen-Jones Performs at West End Live

Jun. 22, 2019  

Day one of West End Live has come to a close!

An exciting roster of debuts and old favourites are taking to the stage on Saturday 22 and Sunday 23 June 2019 for a weekend of free entertainment in the heart of London's West End.

The lineup includes performances from Aladdin, Wicked, Everybody's Talking About Jamie, On Your Feet!, Come From Away, The Phantom of the Opera, Only Fools and Horses The Musical, Tina - The Tina Turner Musical, Les Miserables, 9 to 5 the Musical, Mamma Mia!, Waitress, Fiddler on the Roof, SIX, Thriller Live, Louise Dearman, Jesus Christ Superstar, John Owen-Jones, Magic Mike Live, The Lion King, Matilda, The Barricade Boys, Avenue Q, The Illusionists, Brooklyn the Musical, Falsettos, Lucie Jones, and more!

Louise Dearman and John Owen Jones, who are both performing this year, are also hosting.

Check out the performance from John Owen-Jones below!

For more information, visit www.westendlive.co.uk.

VIDEO: John Owen-Jones Performs at West End Live
Click Here to Watch the Video!play



Related Articles View More UK / West End Stories   Shows

More Hot Stories For You



  • VIDEO: Katharine McPhee Shares WAITRESS Rehearsal Video
  • VIDEO: Jackie Burns Sings New Take on GREASE's 'You're the One That I Want'
  • VIDEO: Middle Church Choir Sings 'You Will Be Found' From DEAR EVAN HANSEN in Honor of Pride Month
  • VIDEO: HAMILTON 'Broadway Brews Project' Episodes Now Streaming on The STAGE Network
  • VIDEO: See Billy Porter, Todrick Hall in Taylor Swift's New Music Video for 'You Need to Calm Down'

    • Before you go...

    Never Miss a Story
    Like Us On Facebook
    Follow Us On Twitter
    Follow Us On Instagram instagram
       
    popup