Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

VIDEO: Inside Rehearsal For FROM HERE TO ETERNITY at Charing Cross Theatre

Performances run 29 October - 17 December.

UK / West End News in Your Inbox

Get local news, offers & more...

Oct. 19, 2022  

Tim Rice and Stuart Brayson's epic musical 'From Here To Eternity' is getting its first London revival in a newly revised production at Charing Cross Theatre, from 29 October - 17 December. Check out rehearsal footage in the new video below!

Press Night is Tuesday 8 November at 7.30pm.

The cast features Jonny Amies, Jonathon Bentley, Desmonda Cathabel, Leonard Cook, Kyerron Dixon-Bassey, Sarah Drake, Dominic Adam Griffin, Cassius Hackforth, Robin Hayward, Callum Henderson, James Mateo-Salt, Rhys Nuttall, Jack Ofrecio, Jaden Oshenye, Eve Polycarpou, Adam Rhys-Charles, Carley Stenson, Alan Turkington, Joseph Vella.

Creative team: Director Brett Smock, Set & Costume Designer Stewart J. Charlesworth, Musical Director, Orchestrations and New Musical Arrangements Nick J Barstow, Choreographer Cressida Carré, Sound Designer Chris Murray, Lighting Designer Adam King, Projection Designer Louise Rhodes-Brown, Costume Supervisor Lucy Lawless, Casting Director Jane Deitch, Production Manager James Anderton, Produced by Katy Lipson for Aria Entertainment, Bill Kenwright and Heartaches Limited, General Management by Chris Matanlé.

Set in the two weeks leading up to the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor, 'From Here To Eternity' is a compelling portrait of humanity, love, duty and redemption set against the backdrop of a beautiful and conflicted paradise.

Adapted from the classic novel by James Jones, this breathtaking musical unites the writing talents of Tim Rice (lyrics), Stuart Brayson (music) and Donald Rice and Bill Oakes (book), and is directed by Brett Smock (Producing Artistic Director/The Rev Theatre Company).

VIDEO: Inside Rehearsal For FROM HERE TO ETERNITY at Charing Cross Theatre
Click Here to Watch the Video!play



Submit Nominations for the 2022 BroadwayWorld Austria Awards
submissions close in



More Hot Stories For You


Photos: Get a First Look at MARVELLOUS @sohoplacePhotos: Get a First Look at MARVELLOUS @sohoplace
October 18, 2022

Marvellous, directed by Theresa Heskins runs @sohoplace, 4 Soho Place through 26 November 2022. Get a first look at photos here!
Photos: All New Cast Portraits From BUT I'M A CHEERLEADER: THE MUSICALPhotos: All New Cast Portraits From BUT I'M A CHEERLEADER: THE MUSICAL
October 18, 2022

All new cast portraits have been released for But I'm a Cheerleader: the Musical at the Turbine Theatre. Check out the photos here!
Photos: First Look at THE SOLID LIFE OF SUGAR WATER at the Orange Tree TheatrePhotos: First Look at THE SOLID LIFE OF SUGAR WATER at the Orange Tree Theatre
October 18, 2022

All new photos have been released from Jack Thorne’s The Solid Life of Sugar Water, directed by this year’s JMK Award Winner Indiana Lown-Collins that opens tomorrow, 19 October at the Orange Tree Theatre.
Cast Announced For HENRY V at Shakespeare's GlobeCast Announced For HENRY V at Shakespeare's Globe
October 18, 2022

Launching Shakespeare’s Globe’s Winter Season, Henry V opens in the candlelit Sam Wanamaker Playhouse on 10 November, running until 4 February.
Photos: THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA Extends Booking; Releases All New Photos!Photos: THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA Extends Booking; Releases All New Photos!
October 18, 2022

THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA at Her Majesty’s Theatre has announced a booking extension until Saturday 30 September 2023 and released new production photos.