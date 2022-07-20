VIDEO: First Look at MOTHER GOOSE at Hackney Empire

Hackney Empire has released a brand-new trailer featuring Priscilla the Goose and Clive Rowe ahead of their Christmas 2022 pantomime, Mother Goose, which opens on 19th November and runs until 31st December, with the press performance at 7pm on 1st December. Tickets are now on sale from www.hackneyempire.co.uk.

In what will be his 15th pantomime at Hackney Empire, Olivier award-winning panto royalty Clive Rowe will direct and star as the Dame, Mother Goose, with full cast and creative team to be announced. The pantomime Mother Goose was first created for another Hackney Empire legend, Music Hall comedian Dan Leno, who first performed the show in 1902. 120 years on, Hackney are proud to present the mother of all pantomimes in their 120th birthday year.

What would you do if you found a magical goose who lays golden eggs?! That's exactly what's in store for Mother Goose, and she soon discovered that this priceless talent isn't all it's cracked up to be! Packed full of all your favourite pantomime ingredients, this reimagining of the classic rags-to-riches tale is the perfect festive treat. Expect larger-than-life characters, gloriously outrageous costumes, incredible live music, uncontrollable laughter and loads of audience participation... oh yes, there definitely is.!

The 2022 festive season will burst into life with the 23rd Hackney Empire pantomime, providing joy for all the family, and in some cases, a vital introduction to the magic of theatre.