Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

VIDEO: First Look at MOTHER GOOSE at Hackney Empire

The production opens on 19th November and runs until 31st December, with the press performance at 7pm on 1st December. 

UK / West End News in Your Inbox

Get local news, offers & more...

Jul. 20, 2022  

Hackney Empire has released a brand-new trailer featuring Priscilla the Goose and Clive Rowe ahead of their Christmas 2022 pantomime, Mother Goose, which opens on 19th November and runs until 31st December, with the press performance at 7pm on 1st December. Tickets are now on sale from www.hackneyempire.co.uk.

In what will be his 15th pantomime at Hackney Empire, Olivier award-winning panto royalty Clive Rowe will direct and star as the Dame, Mother Goose, with full cast and creative team to be announced. The pantomime Mother Goose was first created for another Hackney Empire legend, Music Hall comedian Dan Leno, who first performed the show in 1902. 120 years on, Hackney are proud to present the mother of all pantomimes in their 120th birthday year.

What would you do if you found a magical goose who lays golden eggs?! That's exactly what's in store for Mother Goose, and she soon discovered that this priceless talent isn't all it's cracked up to be! Packed full of all your favourite pantomime ingredients, this reimagining of the classic rags-to-riches tale is the perfect festive treat. Expect larger-than-life characters, gloriously outrageous costumes, incredible live music, uncontrollable laughter and loads of audience participation... oh yes, there definitely is.!

The 2022 festive season will burst into life with the 23rd Hackney Empire pantomime, providing joy for all the family, and in some cases, a vital introduction to the magic of theatre.

VIDEO: First Look at MOTHER GOOSE at Hackney Empire
Click Here to Watch the Video!play





Related Articles View More UK / West End Stories

From This Author - BroadwayWorld TV


Photos & Video: See Charlotte d'Amboise, Mark Evans & Alex Newell in Rehearsals for THE LAST SUPPER World Premiere
July 18, 2022

The Last Supper (July 27-August 7 at SOPAC) is the new musical comedy about five liberal grad students sharing a house in a conservative college town who, in their efforts to save the world, host a collection of their neighbors for a friendly evening of dinner and discourse. Things do not go well. Get a first look inside rehearsals here!
VIDEO: Meet the Theatre-Makers of The Muny- Kwofe Coleman & Mike Isaacson
July 17, 2022

Sweeney, Celie, Elle, and Joseph are all Muny-bound! Watch as BroadwayWorld's Richard Ridge chats with Kwofe Coleman (President & CEO) and Mike Isaacson (Artistic Director & Executive Producer) about this season's shows and so much more!
VIDEO: Broadway's Best Dancers Gather on the Red Carpet at the Chita Rivera Awards
July 16, 2022

Broadway dance legends united for the 2022 Chita Rivera Awards, which honored outstanding choreography, featured dancers, and ensemble in shows on Broadway and Off Broadway, as well as outstanding choreography in film that opened pre-Covid as well as in the 2021-2022 season. Watch video coverage as BroadwayWorld's Richard Ridge hits the red carpet to chat with the nominees and the great Chita Rivera herself.
VIDEO: See Highlights from THE KITE RUNNER On Broadway!
July 15, 2022

The stage adaptation of the classic novel The Kite Runner is currently in previews on Broadway!
Video: Casey Hoekstra and Sarah Price Star In Ken Ludwig's DEAR JACK, DEAR LOUISE At Northlight Theatre
July 15, 2022

See first look video from Ken Ludwig’s Dear Jack, Dear Louise, directed by Jessica Fisch at Northlight Theatre.